Actress Julia Roberts was named People magazine's "World's Most Beautiful Woman" for a record-setting fifth time this year, the magazine said today.

People's Editorial Director Jess Cagle announced the magazine's decision on "Good Morning America," adding that the magazine's annual "Most Beautiful" issue will hit newsstands nationwide on Friday.

Cagle applauded the "Pretty Woman" actress for her healthy living, and added that many fans have watched Roberts, 49, grow into the woman she is today.

Luca Teuchmann/WireImage/Getty Images

Also included in this year's "World's Most Beautiful" issue were celebrity couples including Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara, George and Amal Clooney, and Jay Z and Beyonce.

Some breakout stars included in this year's "Fresh Faces" category include Emma Stone and Janelle Monae.

Ali Wentworth, the star and executive producer of "Nightcap" on Pop TV, and wife of "GMA" anchor George Stephanopoulos, published an essay reflecting on the "indignities of aging" in People's "Most Beautiful" issue this year.

Wentworth, who discusses plastic surgery, tells People, "Honestly, I'd rather not compete, and it will be such a huge relief to wear black turtlenecks and huge straw hats and start growing beefsteak tomatoes."

People magazine's "Most Beautiful" issue features over fifty pages of beautiful people, and includes categories such as "Beauties and their Pets," "Forever Beautiful," and "My Beautiful Family."