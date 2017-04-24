It's been more than three years since Justin Bieber was arrested for driving under the influence, and the singer took some time over the weekend to reflect on how far he's come.

The 23-year-old took to Instagram where he posted his mugshot from his 2014 DUI arrest, along with a current photo.

"I LOVE THIS because it reminds me IM NOT EXACTLY WHERE I WANT TO BE BUT THANK GOD IM NOT WHERE I USED TO BE!!" he wrote. "THE BEST IS YET TO COME DO YOU BELIEVE IT?"

I LOVE THIS because it reminds me IM NOT EXACTLY WHERE I WANT TO BE BUT THANK GOD IM NOT WHERE I USED TO BE!! THE BEST IS YET TO COME DO YOU BELIEVE IT? A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Apr 23, 2017 at 10:56am PDT

In January 2014, the Canadian-born pop star was arrested for DUI, driving with an expired driver's license and resisting arrest without violence, when he was caught drag racing through a residential neighborhood after leaving a Miami Beach nightclub. At the time, police alleged that he admitted to having beer, marijuana and prescription drugs in his system.

Months later, he avoided jail time by pleading guilty to a lesser charge of reckless driving, making a donation to a children's charity, agreeing to attend anger management classes and meet with victims of drunk driving.

Soon after, Bieber vowed to clean up his act, telling Ellen DeGeneres, "I'm passionate about being better and growing."