Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West have finally decided on a name for their newborn daughter.

On Friday the reality star wrote a message on her official website with the words, "Chicago West."

Chicago's date and time of birth, along with her weight, were also given.

As previously reported, Kardashian West announced the birth of her third child on her website Tuesday. Chicago was born via a surrogate.

She wrote, "Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl. We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister."

Kardashian West announced she was expecting her third child in the trailer for season 14 of her family's reality show, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

Kardashian West and her husband of three years are already parents to daughter North, 4, and son Saint, 1. Her sister, Khloe Kardashian, is also currently six months pregnant with her first child.