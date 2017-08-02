Kate Beckinsale knows how to embarrass her daughter.

The British actress, 44, appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Tuesday to promote her new film "The Only Living Boy in New York" and embarrassed her 18-year-old daughter, Lily Sheen, at the same time.

"You know how they have crushes on Justin Bieber and things like that? She's got one on you," the actress revealed to host Jimmy Kimmel. "It's a little bit of a tricky situation, because my daughter's dad is dating Jimmy's ex-girlfriend -- it's very twisted. It's a sort of horrible, human centipede-y vibe."

Sheen's father is actor Michael Sheen, who is dating comedian Sarah Silverman, Kimmel's ex-girlfriend.

"Anyway, I think you should be pleased. She's very attractive," Beckinsale told the late-night host, adding, "She's out of your league. I just want you to know that."

Beckinsale then surprised Kimmel by announcing that Sheen was in the audience.

"Don't embarrass her," she warned.

Looking somewhat embarrassed himself, the married father of four turned to the teen and said, "I'm sorry, I had nothing to do with this. This is all her, this is your mother. Let's not ruin the crush thing. I want to keep that going, OK? Thank you very much. I appreciate it. I'm flattered. [Now] we're both embarrassed."

Kimmel then turned to Beckinsale and asked, "When you were your daughter's age, did you have a crush on a middle aged, out-of-shape, hairy talk show host?"

Watch the video below to see her response.