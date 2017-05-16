Why Katy Perry cut her hair

Katy Perry recently chopped her hair into a pixie cut and dyed it platinum, keeping her on trend with stars such as Kristen Stewart and Zoe Kravitz.

But the singer revealed on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" today that her decision to go super short had more to do with hair damage than being trendy.

Showing off her new 'do, Perry at first joked that she asked for the "Ellen."

"It's a little beyond the Ellen," the host said about her own signature hairstyle. "You went to Ellen and past it. And I like it a lot."

The pop star explained the impetus behind her new look.

"I don't know if you've ever dyed your hair blonde -- and too blonde," she said. "Sometimes your hair falls out, when you go too blonde. So -- that's the way I handled it."

Now that she's arrived at this new look, Perry is thinking of keeping it a while. "People are saying, 'Now you can really see the beauty of your face,'" she said.

Perry will soon hit the road with her new look. She announced Monday that her new album, "Witness," will be released on June 9, followed by a North American tour kicking off in September.