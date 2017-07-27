Katy Perry will host MTV Video Music Awards

It looks like Katy Perry will have a very good time at the MTV Video Music Awards this year.

Not only is the singer nominated in five categories and opening the show, but she's also set to host the event.

The singer, 32, announced the news Thursday on Twitter. "Introducing your MOONWOMAN," she wrote. "Brace for impact! August 27th on @MTV @VMAs."

The singer also opened up about how she's prepping for Sunday, August 27, one of the music industry's biggest nights.

"I’ve been training with MTV in zero gravity, eating astronaut ice cream, and I’m on a group text with Buzz Aldrin and Neil deGrasse Tyson," she said. "Come August 27th, I’ll be ready to be your MOONWOMAN! Brace for impact, kids."

The nominations for this year's MTV Video Music Awards were announced Tuesday.

Perry is right behind the frontrunner, rapper Kendrick Lamar, who earned the most nominations for his video "Humble."