Keith Urban was the big winner at the 2017 CMT Music Awards, which took place at Nashville’s Music City Center on Wednesday night. He picked up four trophies, including Video of the Year for “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” which also earned him Male Vocalist honors. Keith also won for Collaborative Video of the Year, along with Carrie Underwood, for their duet “The Fighter” as well as the Social Superstar award.

Underwood also took home Female Video honors for “Church Bells.” She now has 17 belt buckles, making her the most-awarded performer in the history of the CMT Music Awards.

Little Big Town won for Group Video of the Year for "Better Man” and Florida Georgia Line nabbed Duo Video of the Year honors for “H.O.L.Y.”

The evening also featured several one-of-a-kind musical performances that teamed top country artists with some of today’s biggest pop artists.

The telecast opened with a tribute to legendary Allman Brothers Band leader Gregg Allman, who died on May 27. Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker and Lady Antebellum’s Charles Kelley were joined by guitarist Derek Trucks for a version of The Allmans’ classic “Midnight Rider.” Trucks is the nephew of Allman Brothers’ drummer Butch Trucks.

Brothers Osborne were joined on the outdoor stage by legendary rocker Peter Frampton, who traded guitar licks with the duo’s John Osborne on their hit, “It Ain’t My Fault.”

In a pre-taped performance recorded on Tuesday, Florida Georgia Line paired with The Chainsmokers for the electro-pop song “Last Day Alive,” which appears on the latter’s debut album, "Memories...Do Not Open."

Luke Bryan and Jason Derulo fired up the audience with an encore version of this year’s CMT Performance of the Year winner, the Derulo hit “Want to Want Me.”

The show ended with a funky finale featuring Lady Antebellum and Earth, Wind & Fire as they joined forces on a medley of Lady A’s “You Look Good” and EW&F’s 1978 hit “September.”

Other performers included Thomas Rhett, Urban and Underwood, Blake Shelton, Brett Eldridge and Little Big Town.

Here's a list of the winners at Wednesday night’s 2017 CMT Music Awards in Nashville:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR Keith Urban – “Blue Ain’t Your Color”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR Keith Urban – “Blue Ain’t Your Color”

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR Carrie Underwood – “Church Bells”

DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR Florida Georgia Line – “H.O.L.Y.”

GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR Little Big Town – “Better Man”

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR Lauren Alaina – “Road Less Traveled”

COLLABORATION VIDEO OF THE YEAR Keith Urban feat. Carrie Underwood – “The Fighter”

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR Jason Derulo and Luke Bryan – “Want to Want Me” (From CMT Crossroads)

SOCIAL SUPERSTAR OF THE YEAR Keith Urban