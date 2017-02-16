Keith Urban leads this year's Academy of Country Music Awards nominations with seven, including album of the year, song of the year and entertainer of the year.
Lady Antebellum unveiled the first round of nominees for this year’s awards today on “CBS This Morning.” The rest of the nods were announced live on ETOnline.com.
Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris each received six nominations, while Florida Georgia Line and Tim McGraw have five apiece. Dierks Bentley, Thomas Rhett and Chris Stapleton have three each.
Reigning ACM entertainer of the year Jason Aldean aims to keep his title against previous winners Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood. Florida Georgia Line and Keith Urban both have a chance at their first win in the category.
Bryan and Bentley will host the show Sunday, April 2, live from the new T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Here are the nominations for the 52nd Annual ACM Awards:
Entertainer of the Year
- Jason Aldean
- Luke Bryan
- Florida Georgia Line
- Carrie Underwood
- Keith Urban
Male Vocalist of the Year
- Jason Aldean
- Dierks Bentley
- Thomas Rhett
- Chris Stapleton
- Keith Urban
Female Vocalist of the Year
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Miranda Lambert
- Maren Morris
- Kacey Musgraves
- Carrie Underwood
Vocal Duo of the Year
- Big & Rich
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- Maddie & Tae
Vocal Group of the Year
- Eli Young Band
- Lady Antebellum
- Little Big Town
- Old Dominion
- Rascal Flatts
New Male Vocalist
- Kane Brown
- Chris Lane
- Chris Janson
- Jon Pardi
- Brett Young
New Female Vocalist
- Lauren Alaina
- Cam
- Brandi Clark
- Maren Morris
New Vocal Duo/Group
- A Thousand Horses
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan and Shay
- LOCASH
- Maddie and Tae
Songwriter of the Year
- Ashley Gorley
- Hillary Lindsey
- Luke Laird
- Shane McAnally
- Lori McKenna
Album of the Year
- Black -- Dierks Bentley
- Dig Your Roots -- Florida Georgia Line
- Hero -- Maren Morris
- Ripcord -- Keith Urban
- The Weight of These Wings -- Miranda Lambert
Single
- "Blue Ain't Your Color" -- Keith Urban
- "H.O.L.Y." -- Florida Georgia Line
- "Humble and Kind" -- Tim McGraw
- "My Church" -- Maren Morris
- "Vice" -- Miranda Lambert
Song of the Year
- "Blue Ain't Your Color" -- Keith Urban
- "Die a Happy Man" -- Thomas Rhett
- "Humble and Kind" -- Tim McGraw
- "Kill a Word" -- Eric Church
- "Tennessee Whiskey" -- Chris Stapleton
- "Vice" -- Miranda Lambert
Video of the Year
- "Fire Away" -- Chris Stapleton
- "Forever Country" -- Artists of Then, Now and Forever
- "Humble and Kind"-- Tim McGraw
- "Peter Pan" -- Kelsea Ballerini
- "Vice" -- Miranda Lambert
Vocal Event
- "Different for Girls" -- Dierks Bentley featuring Elle King
- "Forever Country" -- Artists of Then, Now and Forever
- "May We All" -- Florida Georgia Line featuring Tim McGraw
- "Setting the World on Fire" -- Kenny Chesney featuring P!nk
- "Think of You" -- Chris Young featuring Cassadeee Pope