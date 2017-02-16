Keith Urban leads this year's Academy of Country Music Awards nominations with seven, including album of the year, song of the year and entertainer of the year.

Lady Antebellum unveiled the first round of nominees for this year’s awards today on “CBS This Morning.” The rest of the nods were announced live on ETOnline.com.

Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris each received six nominations, while Florida Georgia Line and Tim McGraw have five apiece. Dierks Bentley, Thomas Rhett and Chris Stapleton have three each.

Reigning ACM entertainer of the year Jason Aldean aims to keep his title against previous winners Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood. Florida Georgia Line and Keith Urban both have a chance at their first win in the category.

Bryan and Bentley will host the show Sunday, April 2, live from the new T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Here are the nominations for the 52nd Annual ACM Awards:

Entertainer of the Year

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Florida Georgia Line

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

Male Vocalist of the Year

Jason Aldean

Dierks Bentley

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Vocal Duo of the Year

Big & Rich

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Vocal Group of the Year

Eli Young Band

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

New Male Vocalist

Kane Brown

Chris Lane

Chris Janson

Jon Pardi

Brett Young

New Female Vocalist

Lauren Alaina

Cam

Brandi Clark

Maren Morris

New Vocal Duo/Group

A Thousand Horses

Brothers Osborne

Dan and Shay

LOCASH

Maddie and Tae

Songwriter of the Year

Ashley Gorley

Hillary Lindsey

Luke Laird

Shane McAnally

Lori McKenna

Album of the Year

Black -- Dierks Bentley

Dig Your Roots -- Florida Georgia Line

Hero -- Maren Morris

Ripcord -- Keith Urban

The Weight of These Wings -- Miranda Lambert

Single

"Blue Ain't Your Color" -- Keith Urban

"H.O.L.Y." -- Florida Georgia Line

"Humble and Kind" -- Tim McGraw

"My Church" -- Maren Morris

"Vice" -- Miranda Lambert

Song of the Year

"Blue Ain't Your Color" -- Keith Urban

"Die a Happy Man" -- Thomas Rhett

"Humble and Kind" -- Tim McGraw

"Kill a Word" -- Eric Church

"Tennessee Whiskey" -- Chris Stapleton

"Vice" -- Miranda Lambert

Video of the Year

"Fire Away" -- Chris Stapleton

"Forever Country" -- Artists of Then, Now and Forever

"Humble and Kind"-- Tim McGraw

"Peter Pan" -- Kelsea Ballerini

"Vice" -- Miranda Lambert

Vocal Event