Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys recall how they met 10 years before 'The Americans'

Apr 14, 2017, 11:48 AM ET
PHOTO: Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell at the FX Networks 2017 All-Star Upfront, April 6, 2017, in New York City.PlayGregory Pace/BEI/Shutterstock
Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell are not only co-stars on the hit show "The Americans" -- they're a real-life couple. During an appearance Thursday on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen" on Bravo, the two reflected on how they first met.

"We actually met a very long, long time ago," Rhys, 42, said, adding that at the time he "very drunkenly asked for her number."

The actors say they met after a party where people were playing kickball about 10 years before their work began on the FX drama which stars Rhys and Russell as two Cold War-era KGB spies posing as an American husband and wife.

"We did all the readings together and all the things, and after a heavy dose of fight training, all sweaty, at lunch, you said, 'Oh, you know we've met before,'" Russell, 41, said to her on-screen and real-life husband.

After their first meeting, when Rhys apparently left her a "drunken voicemail" soon after the party, Russell didn't respond.

"You were that buffoon that wouldn't stop calling," the actress teased.

Despite that rocky -- yet endearing -- beginning, the pair are going strong and now share a child, Sam.