Kerry Washington Gets Candid in 'GMA' Lightning Round

Kerry Washington, the star of the hit TV show "Scandal," got candid in a lightning round on with "Good Morning America" co-anchor Michael Strahan.

Washington said that her favorite place to tweet about "Scandal" is "from set. It means I'm working."

The actress also added that she has no guilty pleasures because she "decided to not feel guilty about things that give me pleasure."

She admitted the apps she always has open on her phone are Google Maps and Twitter because she is "always" tweeting about the show.

"Scandal" premieres on Thursday on ABC.