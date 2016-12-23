Kesha Shares Her Christmas Wish in Emotional Instagram Post

Kesha has just one Christmas wish this holiday season: that fans will be able to hear the new music she's been busy recording.

It's been a struggle this year for the singer who is engaged in a bitter legal battle with her label, Sony, regarding her recording contract.

Still, Kesha has been spending time in the studio in hopes that her music will actually reach fans, she said in a new emotional Instagram post.

Kesha, 29, said in a caption that after hearing "a mix of me and someone singing a duet," she cried "happy tears."

"Never in my life imagined this dream could ever actually come true...please pray one day y'all can hear this music. it's the most vulnerable and honest I have ever been to myself and it's literally documenting me growing up," she continued.

"I cannot wait and will forever fight for u to hear it."

The singer then used the opportunity to thanks fans "for not abandoning me while I fight the good fight. I just want to make art and let you hear it."

"[T]hat's all I want for Christmas," Kesha said, "and my New Year's resolution is to finish my record and give it to you."

In 2014, Kesha accused producer Lukasz "Dr. Luke" Gottwald of being physically, emotionally and sexually abusive toward her and, as a result, sought to be released from her contract with his label.

Earlier this year, New York Supreme Court Justice Shirley Kornreich ruled that Kesha will remain under contract with Dr. Luke's Kemosabe Records, which is owned by Sony. Kornreich added that Kesha did not have to directly work with Dr. Luke.

She's currently appealing the rulings in New York.

Kesha dropped a similar California lawsuit against Dr. Luke in August.

In a statement obtained by ABC News, Dr. Luke's attorney, Christine Lepera, said at the time, "If Kesha is voluntarily dismissing her claims in the California case, it is because she has no chance of winning them."

"Kesha never should have brought her false and meritless claims against Dr. Luke in any court. Dr. Luke's defamation and other claims against Kesha are still proceeding," she added.