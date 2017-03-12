Kids' Choice Awards 2017: The Complete Winners List

The Kids' Choice Awards arrived with a green splat Saturday night inside the University of Southern California's Galen Center in Los Angeles.

Hollywood's biggest stars -- including host John Cena, Demi Lovato, and Kevin Hart -- ended up covered in slime.

Hart, who took home three awards Saturday night for his roles in "The Secret Life of Pets" and "Central Intelligence," told the audience, "I have waited my whole life to get slimed."

Excited to take #demkids to the Kids' Choice Awards today! Trying on a matching ensemble with RoeRoe while @NickCannon is dressing Rocky ?? #KidsChoiceAwards A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Mar 11, 2017 at 3:45pm PST

And our favorite celebrity exes put their differences aside Saturday to accompany their children to the awards show. Exes Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon dressed like their 5-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan.

Also, exes Seal and Heidi Klum turned the awards show into a family affair, bringing their four children together.

Here's who took home a miniature orange blimp -- the evening's award:

TELEVISION:

Favorite TV Show – Kids' Show

Game Shakers

Girl Meets World

WINNER: Henry Danger

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn

The Thundermans



Favorite TV Show – Family Show

Big Bang Theory

Black-ish

WINNER: Fuller House

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Supergirl

The Flash



Favorite Reality Show

America's Funniest Home Videos

WINNER: America's Got Talent

American Ninja Warrior

Paradise Run

Shark Tank

The Voice



Favorite Cartoon

ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks

WINNER: SpongeBob SquarePants

Teen Titans Go!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

The Amazing World of Gumball

The Loud House



Favorite Male TV Star

Benjamin Flores Jr. (Triple G, Game Shakers)

Aidan Gallagher (Nicky, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn)

Jack Griffo (Max, The Thundermans)

WINNER: Jace Norman (Henry, Henry Danger)

Casey Simpson (Ricky, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn)

Tyrel Jackson Williams (Leo, Lab Rats)



Favorite Female TV Star

Rowan Blanchard (Riley, Girl Meets World)

Dove Cameron (Liv and Maddie, Liv and Maddie)

Lizzy Greene (Dawn, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn)

Kira Kosarin (Phoebe, The Thundermans)

Breanna Yde (Tomika, School of Rock)

WINNER: Zendaya (K.C., K.C. Undercover)



Love you @gwenstefani ?? A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Mar 11, 2017 at 8:46pm PST

MOVIES:

Favorite Movie

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Captain America: Civil War

WINNER: Ghostbusters

Pete's Dragon

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows



Favorite Movie Actor

Ben Affleck (Batman, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)

Will Arnett (Vernon, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows)

Henry Cavill (Superman, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)

Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man, Captain America: Civil War)

Chris Evans (Captain America, Captain America: Civil War)

WINNER: Chris Hemsworth (Kevin, Ghostbusters)



Favorite Movie Actress

Amy Adams (Lois, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)

Megan Fox (April, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows)

Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow, Captain America: Civil War)

Felicity Jones (Jyn, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)

WINNER: Melissa McCarthy (Abby, Ghostbusters)

Kristen Wiig (Erin, Ghostbusters)



@theellenshow @nickelodeon #loveher #luckytoknowher #winner gx #kidschoiceawards2017 gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Mar 11, 2017 at 7:37pm PST

Favorite Animated Movie

WINNER: Finding Dory

Moana

Sing

The Secret Life of Pets

Trolls

Zootopia



Favorite Voice From an Animated Movie

WINNER: Ellen DeGeneres (Dory, Finding Dory)

Kevin Hart (Snowball, The Secret Life of Pets)

Dwayne Johnson (Maui, Moana)

Anna Kendrick (Poppy, Trolls)

Justin Timberlake (Branch, Trolls)

Reese Witherspoon (Rosita, Sing)



Favorite Villain

Helena Bonham Carter (The Red Queen, Alice Through the Looking Glass)

Idris Elba (Krall, Star Trek Beyond)

Will Ferrell (Mugatu, Zoolander 2)

WINNER: Kevin Hart (Snowball, The Secret Life of Pets)

Charlize Theron (Ravenna, The Huntsman: Winter's War)

Spencer Wilding (Darth Vader, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)



Favorite Butt-Kicker

Ben Affleck (Batman, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)

Henry Cavill (Superman, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)

WINNER: Chris Evans (Captain America, Captain America: Civil War)

Chris Hemsworth (The Huntsman, The Huntsman: Winter's War)

Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow, Captain America: Civil War)

Felicity Jones (Jyn, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)

Jennifer Lawrence (Mystique, X-Men: Apocalypse)

Zoe Saldana (Lieutenant Uhura, Star Trek Beyond)



#JohnCena looks good in green! ?? Would YOU wear this #SlimeSuit to the #KCA? ?? #ootd A post shared by Nickelodeon (@nickelodeon) on Mar 11, 2017 at 6:18pm PST

BFF's (Best Friends Forever)

Ruby Barnhill & Mark Rylance (Sophie/BFG, The BFG)

WINNER: Kevin Hart & Dwayne Johnson (Bob/Calvin, Central Intelligence)

Kevin Hart & Ice Cube (Ben/James, Ride Along 2)

Chris Pine & Zachary Quinto (Captain Kirk/Spock, Star Trek Beyond)

Neel Sethi & Bill Murray (Mowgli/ Baloo, Jungle Book)

Ben Stiller & Owen Wilson (Derek/Hansel, Zoolander 2)



Favorite Frenemies

Anna Kendrick & Justin Timberlake (Poppy/Branch, Trolls)

Ben Affleck & Henry Cavill (Batman/Superman, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)

Chris Evans & Robert Downey Jr. (Captain America/Iron Man, Captain America: Civil War)

WINNER: Ginnifer Goodwin & Jason Bateman (Judy/Nick, Zootopia)

Dwayne Johnson & Auli'i Cravalho (Moana/Maui, Moana)

Anna Kendrick & Justin Timberlake (Poppy/Branch, Trolls)

Charlize Theron & Emily Blunt (Ravenna/Freya, The Huntsman: Winter's War)



Most Wanted Pet

Baloo from The Jungle Book (Bill Murray)

Dory from Finding Dory (Ellen DeGeneres)

Po from Kung Fu Panda 3 (Jack Black)

Red from The Angry Birds Movie (Jason Sudeikis)

Rosita from Sing (Reese Witherspoon)

WINNER: Snowball from The Secret Life of Pets (Kevin Hart)



#Squad

Captain America: Civil War - Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie, Don Cheadle, Jeremy Renner, Chadwick Boseman

WINNER: Finding Dory – Ellen DeGeneres, Albert Brooks, Kaitlin Olson, Hayden Rolence, Willem Dafoe, Ed O'Neill, Ty Burrell, Eugene Levy

Ghostbusters – Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – Felicity Jones, Forest Whitaker, Diego Luna, Ben Mendelsohn, Alan Tudyk, Donnie Yen, Riz Ahmed, Mads Mikkelsen

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows – Noel Fisher, Jeremy Howard, Pete Ploszek, Alan Ritchson

X-Men: Apocalypse – James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Evan Peters, Tye Sheridan, Ben Hardy, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Sophie Turner, Alexandra Shipp, Olivia Munn

