Kids' Choice Awards 2017: The Complete Winners List

The Kids' Choice Awards arrived with a green splat Saturday night inside the University of Southern California's Galen Center in Los Angeles.
Hollywood's biggest stars -- including host John Cena, Demi Lovato, and Kevin Hart -- ended up covered in slime.
Hart, who took home three awards Saturday night for his roles in "The Secret Life of Pets" and "Central Intelligence," told the audience, "I have waited my whole life to get slimed."
And our favorite celebrity exes put their differences aside Saturday to accompany their children to the awards show. Exes Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon dressed like their 5-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan.
Also, exes Seal and Heidi Klum turned the awards show into a family affair, bringing their four children together.
Here's who took home a miniature orange blimp -- the evening's award:
TELEVISION:
Favorite TV Show – Kids' Show
Game Shakers
Girl Meets World
WINNER: Henry Danger
Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn
The Thundermans
Favorite TV Show – Family Show
Big Bang Theory
Black-ish
WINNER: Fuller House
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Supergirl
The Flash
Favorite Reality Show
America's Funniest Home Videos
WINNER: America's Got Talent
American Ninja Warrior
Paradise Run
Shark Tank
The Voice
Favorite Cartoon
ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks
WINNER: SpongeBob SquarePants
Teen Titans Go!
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
The Amazing World of Gumball
The Loud House
Favorite Male TV Star
Benjamin Flores Jr. (Triple G, Game Shakers)
Aidan Gallagher (Nicky, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn)
Jack Griffo (Max, The Thundermans)
WINNER: Jace Norman (Henry, Henry Danger)
Casey Simpson (Ricky, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn)
Tyrel Jackson Williams (Leo, Lab Rats)
Favorite Female TV Star
Rowan Blanchard (Riley, Girl Meets World)
Dove Cameron (Liv and Maddie, Liv and Maddie)
Lizzy Greene (Dawn, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn)
Kira Kosarin (Phoebe, The Thundermans)
Breanna Yde (Tomika, School of Rock)
WINNER: Zendaya (K.C., K.C. Undercover)
MOVIES:
Favorite Movie
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Captain America: Civil War
WINNER: Ghostbusters
Pete's Dragon
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Favorite Movie Actor
Ben Affleck (Batman, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)
Will Arnett (Vernon, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows)
Henry Cavill (Superman, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)
Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man, Captain America: Civil War)
Chris Evans (Captain America, Captain America: Civil War)
WINNER: Chris Hemsworth (Kevin, Ghostbusters)
Favorite Movie Actress
Amy Adams (Lois, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)
Megan Fox (April, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows)
Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow, Captain America: Civil War)
Felicity Jones (Jyn, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)
WINNER: Melissa McCarthy (Abby, Ghostbusters)
Kristen Wiig (Erin, Ghostbusters)
Favorite Animated Movie
WINNER: Finding Dory
Moana
Sing
The Secret Life of Pets
Trolls
Zootopia
Favorite Voice From an Animated Movie
WINNER: Ellen DeGeneres (Dory, Finding Dory)
Kevin Hart (Snowball, The Secret Life of Pets)
Dwayne Johnson (Maui, Moana)
Anna Kendrick (Poppy, Trolls)
Justin Timberlake (Branch, Trolls)
Reese Witherspoon (Rosita, Sing)
Favorite Villain
Helena Bonham Carter (The Red Queen, Alice Through the Looking Glass)
Idris Elba (Krall, Star Trek Beyond)
Will Ferrell (Mugatu, Zoolander 2)
WINNER: Kevin Hart (Snowball, The Secret Life of Pets)
Charlize Theron (Ravenna, The Huntsman: Winter's War)
Spencer Wilding (Darth Vader, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)
Favorite Butt-Kicker
Ben Affleck (Batman, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)
Henry Cavill (Superman, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)
WINNER: Chris Evans (Captain America, Captain America: Civil War)
Chris Hemsworth (The Huntsman, The Huntsman: Winter's War)
Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow, Captain America: Civil War)
Felicity Jones (Jyn, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)
Jennifer Lawrence (Mystique, X-Men: Apocalypse)
Zoe Saldana (Lieutenant Uhura, Star Trek Beyond)
BFF's (Best Friends Forever)
Ruby Barnhill & Mark Rylance (Sophie/BFG, The BFG)
WINNER: Kevin Hart & Dwayne Johnson (Bob/Calvin, Central Intelligence)
Kevin Hart & Ice Cube (Ben/James, Ride Along 2)
Chris Pine & Zachary Quinto (Captain Kirk/Spock, Star Trek Beyond)
Neel Sethi & Bill Murray (Mowgli/ Baloo, Jungle Book)
Ben Stiller & Owen Wilson (Derek/Hansel, Zoolander 2)
Favorite Frenemies
Anna Kendrick & Justin Timberlake (Poppy/Branch, Trolls)
Ben Affleck & Henry Cavill (Batman/Superman, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)
Chris Evans & Robert Downey Jr. (Captain America/Iron Man, Captain America: Civil War)
WINNER: Ginnifer Goodwin & Jason Bateman (Judy/Nick, Zootopia)
Dwayne Johnson & Auli'i Cravalho (Moana/Maui, Moana)
Charlize Theron & Emily Blunt (Ravenna/Freya, The Huntsman: Winter's War)
Most Wanted Pet
Baloo from The Jungle Book (Bill Murray)
Dory from Finding Dory (Ellen DeGeneres)
Po from Kung Fu Panda 3 (Jack Black)
Red from The Angry Birds Movie (Jason Sudeikis)
Rosita from Sing (Reese Witherspoon)
WINNER: Snowball from The Secret Life of Pets (Kevin Hart)
#Squad
Captain America: Civil War - Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie, Don Cheadle, Jeremy Renner, Chadwick Boseman
WINNER: Finding Dory – Ellen DeGeneres, Albert Brooks, Kaitlin Olson, Hayden Rolence, Willem Dafoe, Ed O'Neill, Ty Burrell, Eugene Levy
Ghostbusters – Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – Felicity Jones, Forest Whitaker, Diego Luna, Ben Mendelsohn, Alan Tudyk, Donnie Yen, Riz Ahmed, Mads Mikkelsen
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows – Noel Fisher, Jeremy Howard, Pete Ploszek, Alan Ritchson
X-Men: Apocalypse – James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Evan Peters, Tye Sheridan, Ben Hardy, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Sophie Turner, Alexandra Shipp, Olivia Munn