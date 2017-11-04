Kim Kardashian West is apologizing after offending some fans by dressing up as the late singer, Aaliyah, for Halloween.

The reality star, who dressed like the R&B singer from her 2001 "Try Again" music video, took to her website to explain why she chose Aaliyah for one of her many Halloween costumes, and her intentions behind the costume.

"Aaliyah was such an amazing singer and she will forever be a music legend," Kardashian West, 37, wrote. "I saw online that some people thought my costume was in poor taste and I am truly sorry if that offended anyone."

"When I was creating the costume, I wasn't dressing up as a race or culture but rather as a woman whom I will always admire," she added.

Baby Girl Aaliyah pic.twitter.com/5GUHkNJgNi — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2017

"I play every kind of genre of music in my home and I like for my kids to be exposed to many different artists," Kardashian West continued. "For me, it's always about love and respect."

Aaliyah, who died in a plane crash in 2001, wasn't the only celebrity the reality star paid homage to this year. She also dressed up as Cher and Selena. And last Saturday, photographers caught Kardashian West resembling Madonna while her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, dressed up as Michael Jackson.

Kardashian West added, "I loved that Kourtney was Michael Jackson for one of her costumes, and that my son was Axl Rose. We don't see color in my home. We were paying homage to people and artists we love and respect -- it's that simple!"

“ ” We don't see color in my home. We were paying homage to people and artists we love and respect -- it's that simple

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star is expecting her third child with husband, rapper Kanye West. The two, who wed in 2014, are already parents to 4-year-old daughter North West and 1-year-old son Saint West.

Earlier this week, Kardashian West detailed how she celebrated Halloween this year.

"We all go to Kourtney's and spend Halloween there," she told guest host Jennifer Lawrence on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "Halloween is always so fun."