Three people have been charged in France in the connection with alleged robbery of Kim Kardashian West, according to the Paris prosecutor’s office.

Two of the suspects, who are 63 and 62, are facing charges of armed robbery by an organized gang, sequestration and association with criminals. The third suspect, 44, has been charged with complicity of an armed robbery by an organized gang, sequestration and association with criminals.

A fourth suspect, who has not been released, is currently facing a judge and could be charged tonight.

Six others are still being questioned, authorities said.

Last October, Kardshian West, 35, was robbed at gunpoint in a Paris apartment she had rented for Fashion Week. The assailants, whom the reality TV star's publicist described as "armed, masked men dressed as police officers," tied up Kardashian West and stole jewelry worth an estimated $10 million.

Three days ago, police said that 17 people had been arrested in connection with the crime.

A representative for Kardashian West had no comment on the charges or arrests when reached by ABC News today.