Kimmel: Trump's bald spot 'is why Darth Vader had the good sense to wear a helmet'

President Donald Trump's legendary comb-over came undone last week, as gusty winds gave the public a rare glimpse of the commander in chief's bare scalp as he boarded Air Force One.

Late-night comedians had a field day with the footage as it made its way around the Internet on Wednesday.

"Have you seen President Trump's hair flapping in the wind?" Jimmy Kimmel, host of "Live," asked his audience Wednesday. "If you haven't, you're in for a treat. This is Friday, heading into Mar-a-Lago for the weekend, and his hair tried to fly off without him."

"This is why Darth Vader had the good sense to wear a helmet," he added.

The video, captured last Friday, had the audience roaring with laughter. So, naturally, Kimmel played it twice.

"Now the red hats make sense," he added, referring to Trump's signature Make America Great Again caps, often worn by the president when he travels.

The White House will more than likely find a way to dispute the footage though, Kimmel said.

"According to White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, the president's hair stood still, and he doesn't have a bald spot and anything to the contrary is fake news,” Kimmel joked.

"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" also made fun of the incident.

Brand new dance move to add to the repertoire... #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/iKwYqRRixa — Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) February 8, 2018

"We've all seen the wind do some crazy things to Donald Trump's hair, but nothing quite like this," Fallon said, before he played the clip. "Did his head just flash me? I mean I have no idea what I just saw."

"Is anyone else kind of relieved that there wasn't a face on the back of his head?" he asked as the audience cheered.