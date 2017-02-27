"La La Land" producer Jason Horowitz called it "surreal" to stand onstage to accept the Oscar for best picture and learn that it was not your movie that had actually won the award.

"It was a surreal moment for sure," Horowitz said today on "Good Morning America."

"La La Land" was at first mistakenly announced as the best picture winner at Sunday night's 89th Academy Awards.

Horowitz said he saw "confusion and chaos" on the stage before learning it was in fact "Moonlight" that had won the best picture honor.

"There was a lot of confusion on stage, and at a certain point it was clear the wrong envelope had been given," he said.

The award's presenters read "La La Land" right after Emma Stone won best actress for her role in the modern-day musical.

It was Horowitz who announced the correction: "[Actually] 'Moonlight' is the winner ... this is not a joke."

"As I said on stage, those guys are my friends and I wanted to make sure they had their moment," Horowitz said of the creators and cast of "Moonlight."

