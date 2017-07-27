Larry David explains why 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' is returning this fall

It's been six years since "Curb Your Enthusiasm" last entertained audiences on the small screen. But creator Larry David said it's the perfect time for the show to return.

David, 70, took the stage with his co-stars Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, J.B. Smoove, and executive producer Jeff Schaffer as part of the Television Critics Association summer press tour on Wednesday.

When a reporter asked David why he chose to have the show return this year, he replied: "Why not?"

"I'm not a misser, so to speak," he continued. "I don't really miss things [or] people that much, but I was missing it, and I was missing these idiots, so I thought yeah, what the hell?"

Season nine of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" is set to premiere on October 1.

The actor also admitted he has a very selfish reason for the show's highly anticipated return.

"And I got tired of people asking me, 'Is the show coming back?' I couldn't face that question anymore," David said. "I wasn't ready to say no, never, and I kept saying, 'Oh, you know, maybe, who knows?' So I thought yeah, I wouldn't have to be asked that anymore."

Schaffer also shed light on what viewers can expect from season nine of "Curb," which will continue to follow David's neurotic onscreen character of the same name, along with his manager, Jeff, portrayed by Garlin, and their friends.

Schaffer, the show's executive producer, said "it'll be self-evident" what David has been up to since the show's been off the air, adding that the series will go to a "very fun, crazy, strange place."

It's no secret that David used drama from his own life as inspiration for some of the most awkward moments in season nine.

"The amount of uncomfortable situations he's been in ... it's like we're sitting in the Fort Knox of awkward," Schaffer said.

Jason Nathanson contributed to this report.