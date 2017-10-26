Late-night TV roundup: Hosts rip Trump over 'love fest' comments

Jimmy Kimmel opened Wednesday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” with a short etiquette lesson for President Donald Trump, who described a recent meeting with GOP lawmakers as a “love fest,” noting that they even gave him a standing ovation.

“Who wants to be the one who tells him that people are required to stand when the president enters the room?” the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host said. “That's not an accomplishment.

“That's like saying, every time I walk into a Starbucks, the guy behind the counter asks me if I want coffee,” he added.

The meeting with Republican Senators yesterday, outside of Flake and Corker, was a love fest with standing ovations and great ideas for USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2017

Kimmel went on to share a video that showed Trump responding to a reporter who asked him if he thought he should be more civil.

“Well, I think the press makes me more uncivil than I am. You know, people don't understand. I went to an Ivy League college. I was a nice student. I did very well. I'm a very intelligent person,” Trump said in the video.

Kimmel, appearing a bit confused, used the video as just another reason to mock the commander in chief.

“When you're the president of the United States and you have to tell others that you're a very intelligent person, not a great sign,” Kimmel noted. “Like Shaquille O'Neal had to say, 'Listen, I'm a very tall person.' We'd be confused.”

“The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon also opened his show with a few zingers about Trump’s “love fest” comment.

“He said that his big meeting with Republican senators was a love fest with multiple standing ovations,” Fallon said. “Yep, they were mostly people getting up to leave, but still, that counts as a standing ovation.”

“Trump sent three tweets about how the senators gave him a standing ovation. It's a big deal for Trump. He hasn't seen 50 people cheering him on since his inauguration,” he added.

"Late Night" host Seth Meyers offered an update to the president's ongoing battle with Sens. Bob Corker, R, S.C., and Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., in his "Closer Look" segment.

Meanwhile, Trevor Noah, host of "The Daily Show" said he hopes to see more congressional Republicans speak out against Trump as Corker and Flake did.

"You may not like Flake or Corker for their overall politics, I understand this. But think of it like this: In the crime ethic that is the Trump administration, they are basically like drug dealers who are trying to slip on the kingpin who has gone too far," Noah said. "And I think we should encourage all Republicans against Trump to come out."