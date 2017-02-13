'The LEGO Batman Movie' tops the weekend box office

"The LEGO Batman Movie" scored a first-place finish in what was overall one of the best weekends at the box office so far in 2017.

The second film in the LEGO franchise, which features the voices of Will Arnett, Michael Cera, Rosario Dawson, Ralph Fiennes and Zack Galifianakis, brought in an estimated $55.6 million in the U.S., and an additional $37 million overseas, according to Box Office Mojo.

"Fifty Shades Darker," starring Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson, finished stronger than expected in second place, with $46.8 million. "John Wick: Chapter 2," starring Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne, debuted strong in third with $30 million, more than doubling the opening weekend earnings for the first John Wick movie in 2014.

Rounding out the top five is "Split," dropping to fourth with a $9.3 million take, and "Hidden Figures" in fifth place, earning $8 million.

Ticket sales overall brought in more than $190 million during the weekend, unofficial tallies from Box Office Mojo show. That is $90 million more than the previous weekend and higher than all other weekends this year, including the $185 million in gross ticket sales on the three-day Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend in January.

Here are the top 10 movies from Friday through Sunday, with estimated weekend gross ticket sales: