Linkin Park is still processing the loss of its lead singer Chester Bennington last week at the age of 41, but the rock band took to Facebook Monday morning to pay homage to him.

"Our hearts are broken. The shockwaves of grief and denial are still sweeping through our family as we come to grips with what has happened," the open letter begins, which is addressed to "Dear Chester."

"You touched so many lives, maybe even more than you realized," the band wrote in the letter. "In the past few days, we’ve seen an outpouring of love and support, both public and private, from around the world. Talinda and the family appreciate it, and want the world to know that you were the best husband, son, and father; the family will never be whole without you."

It continued, "We’re trying to remind ourselves that the demons who took you away from us were always part of the deal. After all, it was the way you sang about those demons that made everyone fall in love with you in the first place. You fearlessly put them on display, and in doing so, brought us together and taught us to be more human. You had the biggest heart, and managed to wear it on your sleeve. We know that each of our lives was made better by you. Thank you for that gift. We love you, and miss you so much."

The Los Angeles County Coroner's office told ABC News that Bennington likely took his own life last Thursday. There will not be a final cause of death until an autopsy is completed.

Linkin Park cancelled its upcoming "One More Light" North American Tour last week after Bennington's death.