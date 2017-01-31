'Lord of the Rings' Castmates Reunite

"Lord of the Rings" stars Elijah Wood, Viggo Mortensen, Dominic Monaghan and Orlando Bloom reunited yesterday, and the Instagram photos show a fun guys' night out.

They have a cave troll. @theoneringnet @electrice @boydbilly @orlandobloom @empiremagazine #squadgoals A photo posted by Dominic Monaghan (@dom_monaghan_) on Jan 30, 2017 at 7:15pm PST

Monaghan shared photos on Instagram in which he, Wood, Bloom, Billy Boyd and Mortensen goof around, channeling their inner "Lord of the Rings" characters. They pretend to hold swords, bows and arrows in the photos, as if poised to return to battle in Middle Earth.

My captain. My king. @theoneringnet @empiremagazine A photo posted by Dominic Monaghan (@dom_monaghan_) on Jan 30, 2017 at 8:05pm PST

Doffing the off the shoulder band look with aplomb @boydbilly @billyboydactor making @electrice and I look like onions. @theoneringnet @empiremagazine A photo posted by Dominic Monaghan (@dom_monaghan_) on Jan 30, 2017 at 8:06pm PST

The group showed their friendship could withstand the test of time — "The Return of the King," the third installment of the film series, was released in December 2003.