Clearly a love of music runs in Madonna's family.

The singer shared a video of her newly adopted twins, 4-year-old Stella and Esther Mwale, singing "Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star."

Dressed in matching blue and white striped pajamas, the twins belt out the lullaby as someone accompanies them on the piano. Madonna captioned the video, "A little night Music."

Madonna announced earlier this month on Instagram that she had adopted more children.

"I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family," Madonna wrote on Feb. 8. "I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time. Thank you also to my friends, family and my very large team for all your support and love!"

A government spokesman from the African nation told ABC News last month that Madonna had filed to adopt the children, but her rep initially denied the report.

Madonna, 58, also has four other children, two of whom were adopted from Malawi. She adopted her son David Banda, 11, in 2008, and a year later, she adopted her daughter, Mercy James, 11.

She also has a 16-year-old son, Rocco, from her marriage to Guy Ritchie, and a 20-year-old daughter, Lourdes, from her relationship with Carlos Leon.