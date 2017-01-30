Mahershala Ali: 5 Things to Know About the Oscar Nominee

"Moonlight" star Mahershala Ali took center stage last night at the SAG Awards, accepting the honor for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role and voicing his concerns about an executive order signed by President Trump that temporarily bars refugees and citizens from several Muslim nations from entering the U.S.

Here are five things to know about the actor.

1 - He's a Proud Muslim

"My mother is an ordained minister. I'm a Muslim. She didn’t do black flips when I told her I converted 17 years ago," he said while accepting his award last night. But he added, "I’m able to see her. She’s able to see me. We love each other...and that stuff is minutia."

2 - He's the Favorite to Win the Best Supporting Actor Oscar

Ali plays Juan, a drug dealer in Miami who mentors a troubled young man in "Moonlight," a role that earned him a best supporting actor Oscar nod. As of last week, before his SAG win, he was the favorite by most data sites like FiveThirtyEight, the Awards Circuit and Gold Derby to win the Academy Award.

3 - He Really Connected With His "Moonlight" Character

"A lot of actors wish they were having a visceral response to the scripts that they’re reading. And the first time I read it, I think everyone involved will tell you they got really choked up and just really connected to this story and these characters," he told "Good Morning America" earlier this year.

He added that he "misses" his character but he's moved on to other roles.

"Because of this sort of awards tour, and us getting to share the film so much with people, he’s back with me so I get to think about him," he said.

4 - You've Seen Him Before in Acclaimed Roles

"Moonlight" was not Ali's first role that garnered buzz from critics. He's been acting since 2000 in shows like "Crossing Jordan," "Alphas," "House of Cards" and most recently on Netflix's "Luke Cage" as main villain Cottonmouth.

He was also featured in another nominated film, "Hidden Figures," as Colonel Jim Johnson.

He's currently filming the James Cameron movie "Alita: Battle Angel," which co-stars Christoph Waltz.

5 - He's a Happily Married Man

Ali married artist Amatus Sami-Karim in 2013 and gushed about his wife on WNYC's "Death, Sex and Money" podcast last March.

He said they were friends while students at New York University, but reconnected years later after she lost her brother to gun violence.

“She's very much an individual ... she’s about the right things, spiritually grounded, a beautiful person," he said, adding that he initially had a hard time approaching her because of his shyness.

He even wrote a poem for his wife, which he carried around in his backpack for a month before giving it to her.

Sami-Karim had similar sentiments about her husband, saying on the podcast that he was the most attractive guy on their campus. After she suffered numerous tragedies, Ali reached out.

"I never really thought I would get married, to be honest," she said. "It was just something that clicked and yeah, now I know why people get married!"