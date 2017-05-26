A man in Phoenix was arrested on Thursday after he allegedly attempted to bring guns and knives into the local Comicon, Phoenix Police told ABC News.

The 30-year-old man was arrested on-site. He was also wearing body armor.

According to police, the man also made threats against authorities on social media prior to the incident.

The man, who was not identified by police, is currently at police headquarters with detectives.

In response to the incident, Phoenix Comicon posted on Facebook about updated screenings and new rules on bringing prop weapons into the convention.

"This screening includes three dedicated access points, no longer allowing costume props within our convention or the Convention Center, and other methods as determined in conjunction with the Convention Center and Phoenix Police Department," the statement read. "We anticipate some delays as you are entering the building and we encourage you to carry as little as possible to make the process easier."

The statement added, "All costume props should be left at home, in your car, or in your hotel room. This includes costume props for staff, crew, costuming groups, panelists, and participants in the masquerade ball."