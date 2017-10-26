After Mandy Moore revealed last year that her mother had left her father for a woman, and that her two brothers were gay, the "This Is Us" star is opening up about her family dynamic.

Moore, 33, told People magazine that her family is “extraordinarily close” and she's happy each member had the courage to come out.

"Nobody is hiding who they are. There are no secrets in our lives," she continued. "I love and support my mom and my brothers with my whole heart. And nothing makes me happier than seeing anybody live their authentic self, and to choose love.

"If anyone can find love, I support it, I salute you and I celebrate that," the newly engaged actress added.

Moore and Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith got engaged last month after meeting on Instagram.

Andrew Toth/Getty Images

"I feel a certain amount of protectiveness," Moore said of her family.

The actress added that she "definitely won’t stand for" any kind of intolerance against gays and lesbians.

"But I feel like we’re at a time in our culture when we’re able to have a much more open dialogue," she said in the magazine. "I’m encouraged and excited that eventually we’re going to get to a point where none of this matters. Sexual preference or orientation just won’t factor in anymore. I think we’re inching closer to that."

It's part of why Moore loves portraying Rebecca Pearson, the matriarch on the hit family show "This Is Us."

"I’ve never been a part of a project where people are willing to be so vulnerable," she said of the series. "The dialogue that this has engendered is mind-boggling. Every day that I drive into work I think, ‘Thank you universe. I don’t know what I did.'"

But music lovers, don't fret. There's still hope that Moore will return to music. Her most recent album, "Amanda Leigh," was released in 2009.

HPA via Newscom

Moore told ABC News' “Popcorn with Peter Travers” earlier this year that she "missed" making music.

"I miss writing. I miss performing. I miss making records," she added.

Moore's 1999 debut song, "Candy," was an immediate hit. But the singer and actress said it wasn't necessarily the kind of music she'd create today.

"I hadn’t even lived a life that warranted singing about anything that I knew at that point, you know? I hadn’t really loved anyone or, like, had my heart broken at 15 or 16," Moore said.

"Now I could write all about that stuff with my eyes closed. A divorced woman," she said, referencing her 2015 split from indie rocker Ryan Adams, her husband for nearly six years. "I have so much to say."