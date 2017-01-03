Mariah Carey Says She's 'Mortified' by Her New Year's Eve Mishap

Mariah Carey is still cringing at her televised performance on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" on ABC-TV.

After she took the stage in Manhattan's Times Square on Saturday night, Carey struggled to sing her song "Emotions" while a set of prerecorded vocals played in the background.

The star's camp has claimed that the TV production staff dropped the ball when it came to making sure her in-ear monitors worked; a rep for Dick Clark Productions denied any implication that it would "intentionally compromise the success of any artist."

"I’m of the opinion that Dick Clark would not have let an artist go through that," Carey told Entertainment Weekly on Tuesday. "He would have been as mortified as I was in real time."

Clark hosted the show for decades before he died in 2012. Ryan Seacrest hosted this year's show.

After Carey left the stage, she tweeted that "s--- happens," and to some extent, she's still of that mindset. When asked if she'll perform live again, she said she would -- though she said she wants to stick with her own team members going forward.

"It’s not going to stop me from doing a live event in the future," she told EW.

She also thanked her "true fans" for their support.

"I am so appreciative of them and everybody in the media that came out to support me after the fact because it really was an incredible holiday season that turned into a horrible New Year’s Eve," she said.