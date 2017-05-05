We are two issues into Marvel's "Secret Empire" series and to say Captain America's turn to Hydra has fans worried would be an understatement.

The new comic series features the repercussions of Cap coming clean to the rest of the Marvel Universe that he is in fact leading the nefarious organization he's been fighting for the better part of 70 years. But it's not all his fault -- his past was manipulated by super-villain Red Skull and he's now doing what he believes is right for the world based on his changed memories and experiences.

It's just that what he believes now is order at all costs, even if that means the loss of some of his fellow Avengers and former allies.

ABC News welcomed Marvel editor-in-chief Axel Alonso, executive editor Tom Brevoort and series writer Nick Spencer on for a new episode of "Inside Marvel," hosted by ESPN's Walt Hickey to talk about the fist two issues (#0 and #1) and where to go from here.

At the end of Issue 1, the world had adjusted to Hydra's takeover and people still look up to Cap, but there's a resistance growing featuring heroes like Spider-Man, Black Widow, Hawkeye and Amadeus Cho's Hulk. Can Cap be saved somehow? Will the resistance be crushed by Hydra?

After releasing a statement to ABC News last week that said Marvel completely understands fans' concerns over one of their favorites, Captain America, essentially turning to the dark side and that "we politely ask you to allow the story to unfold before coming to any conclusion," Alonso, Spencer and Brevoort tried to reveal as much as they could moving forward without giving too much away.

Alonso specifically said that fans are going to want to grab a copy of Issue 2 next month.

"There's a great story to be told," he said of Cap's turn. "If people stick around to the end of the story, will see why we had faith in it in the first place and why Cap is uniquely situated to tell this kind of story ... you don't get anything from playing it safe."

Brevoort, Hickey and the panel explained that you don't always feel comfortable in movies and comics when the good guy turns or changes, but that if and when you look back when the storyline is over, the fans would understand and appreciate the artistic creativity.

"There's got to be some kind of redemptive arc for Captain America in this," Brevoort added. "That's what people who are reacting to the story are most concerned about. They can't figure out how that's gonna happen or how we are gonna do it. Hopefully, we are sharper and craftier than they give us credit for."

Heading into issue 2, fans will see the fallout of Hydra finding the resistance base located in Las Vegas. And there's more!

"Issue 2 is gonna be water cooler talk of the highest variety," Alonso said. "It's a big moment in comics. It's a huge story."

