Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen got their start as child actresses, but they've since carved out their own spot in the fashion world. In an interview with fashion magazine The Edit, the pair share how they handle their success.

Mary-Kate said her home life is what helps keep her grounded, despite her busy schedule.

"I think we're lucky. [Working hard] comes quite naturally for us," Mary-Kate told the magazine. "We don't need so much time to sit and think and ponder. But then I have a husband, two step-kids and a life. I have to go home and cook dinner. I run on the weekend. You find the thing that helps you relax and if you don't have it, you have to look for it. Or you get burned out, and then you're not productive."

Ashley said their absence on social media helps separate themselves from their work and fan base.

"Because we don’t dive into that whole world [of social media]. We don’t have Instagram or Facebook, so we’ve never been connected to our fans in that way. We’ve stayed quite sheltered," she said.

The 30-year-old twins are the founders of two brands — The Row, a couture fashion line, and Elizabeth and James, a more contemporary vintage-inspired line.

"We like to say that Elizabeth and James is the new luxury," Mary-Kate said. "It’s the idea that you can still have fashion, great fabrics and great fits at a lower price point."

Mary-Kate also said the brand helps women customize their look and take new risks when it comes to clothing.

"We just want to help women feel however they want to feel," she explained. "Every once in a while, we want to change our perfume or our haircut; we want to wear heels or flats. We just like to switch it up. That’s the beauty of clothes."