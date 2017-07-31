Matthew McConaughey’s eldest son, Levi, who celebrated his 9th birthday this month, is named for the actor’s favorite Bible verse, Matthew 6:22, "If thy eye be single, thy whole body will be full of light."

McConaughey, 47, revealed the reason he and wife, Camila Alves, chose the name Levi out of the six other options they were weighing.

"Levi's another name for Matthew in the bible," the "Dark Tower" actor said on "Good Morning America." "We had talked about possibly Matthew, Jr. if he was a boy. And my favorite [verse] in the bible is Matthew 6:22."

The new parents took the numbers of the time of the baby's birth syncing up exactly with his favorite bible verse as a sign. Levi it was.

"We find out he’s a boy when he’s born. You’re not thinking about the name, right?" he continued. "An hour later, the doctor comes up and he hands you that card to fill out: 'Blank was born at 6:22 p.m.' So we went, 'It’s Levi.'"

McConaughey is also starring in the upcoming fantasy film, "The Dark Tower," the adaptation of Stephen King's wildly popular series.

He said it was "a lot of fun" playing the evil character of Walter, also known as The Man in Black.

"He’s not the devil, but he’s the devil impersonated," said McConaughey. "The story is I’m trying to bring down this tower that holds the universe together. Idris [Elba] plays The Gunslinger. He’s the only man that can keep the tower from falling and the only guy that can kill me. And you gotta go see the movie to see if he does that."

"The Dark Tower" opens nationwide Friday.