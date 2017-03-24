Melissa McCarthy explains how she became Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

Melissa McCarthy caught everyone off guard when she first appeared as White House press secretary Sean Spicer on "Saturday Night Live" earlier this year.

Now the actress, 46, is explaining how the skit came together and why she thinks there's a resemblance between herself and Spicer.

"'SNL' called and Kent Sublette, one of our old friends from the Groundlings, who is one of the head writers there now, called and he goes, 'I hear you're in New York ... do you have any interest in coming in and doing Spicer for us?'" she told Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show Friday. "I was like 'What?!'"

She didn't understand how she would do that, but then joked, "cut to somebody being like, 'Boy, you really look like that guy.'"

McCarthy then explained that she thinks she looks like her father, who also looks like Spicer.

"I feel like my dad and Sean Spicer had a baby, and it’s me. Which makes it even stranger," she said.

She even went into details about how they changed her look, messing with her ears, which she said, "really changes the shape of your head."

"Then, I got into it, cause I was like, 'Can I have eye bags?'" she added.

McCarthy's husband and fellow comedian, Ben Falcone, who was also on DeGeneres' show, then joked, "I guess I'm into Sean Spicer."