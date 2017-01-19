Miguel Ferrer, Star of 'NCIS: LA,' 'RoboCop' Dead at 61

Miguel Ferrer, star of "NCIS: Los Angeles" and "Crossing Jordan," has died of cancer, according to a statement from CBS. He was 61.

After being featured on shows including "Magnum, P.I." and "CHiPs," Ferrer's actor's breakout role was as Bob Morton, the man who designed the experimental RoboCop cyborg, in 1987's "RoboCop." After "RoboCop," Ferrer went on to enjoy a successful TV career.

In addition to playing Dr. Garret Macy on "Crossing Jordan" and assistant director Owen Granger on "NCIS: Los Angeles," he played Vice President Rodriguez in "Iron Man 3" and FBI forensic pathologist Albert Rosenfield in "Twin Peaks." He also had arcs in "Desperate Housewives," "Tales from the Crypt" and more.

Ferrer didn't just work in front of the camera, but also lent his voice to characters in movies including "Mulan," "Rio 2," as well as "Superman: The Animated Series."

"NCIS: Los Angeles" showrunner R. Scott Gemmill issued a statement in which he called Ferrer "a beloved family member."

"Miguel was a man of tremendous talent who had a powerful dramatic presence on screen, a wicked sense of humor, and a huge heart," he said.

Ferrer was the son of Oscar-winning actor Jose Ferrer and legendary singer and actress Rosemary Clooney. He was George Clooney's first cousin.

Clooney released a statement to Entertainment Weekly about Ferrer's death, saying, "Today history will mark giant changes in our world, and lost to most will be that on the same day Miguel Ferrer lost his battle to throat cancer. But not lost to his family. Miguel made the world brighter and funnier and his passing is felt so deeply in our family that events of the day, (monumental events), pale in comparison. We love you Miguel.”

He is survived by his wife Lori, and sons Lukas and Rafi.