'Moonlight' and 'Arrival' win Writers Guild awards

"Moonlight" and "Arrival" were the big film winners of the Writers Guild Awards, announced Sunday night.

Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney took home the award for best original screenplay for "Moonlight." Jenkins also directed the film, which was based on the play "In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue," written by McCraney.

Eric Heisserer won the award for best adapted screenplay for "Arrival," which is based on the science fiction short story "Story of Your Life by Ted Chiang.

Other big winners were "Atlanta," which won for best comedy series and best new series and "The Americans." Two of the winners were from ABC News Radio.

The winners were announced in concurrent ceremonies on the east and west coast. Here is the full list of winners:

FILM WINNERS

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

"Moonlight," screenplay by Barry Jenkins, Story by Tarell Alvin McCraney; A24

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

"Arrival," screenplay by Eric Heisserer; Based on the Story "Story of Your Life" by Ted Chiang; Paramount Pictures

DOCUMENTARY SCREENPLAY

"Command and Control," telescript by Robert Kenner & Eric Schlosser, story by Brian Pearle and Kim Roberts; Based on the book "Command and Control" by Eric Schlosser; American Experience Films

TELEVISION AND NEW MEDIA WINNERS

DRAMA SERIES

"The Americans," written by Peter Ackerman, Tanya Barfield, Joshua Brand, Joel Fields, Stephen Schiff, Joe Weisberg, Tracey Scott Wilson; FX

COMEDY SERIES

"Atlanta," written by Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Jamal Olori, Stefani Robinson, Paul Simms; FX

NEW SERIES

"Atlanta," written by Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Jamal Olori, Stefani Robinson, Paul Simms; FX

ORIGINAL LONG FORM

"Confirmation," written by Susannah Grant; HBO

ADAPTED LONG FORM

"The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story," written by Scott Alexander, Joe Robert Cole, D.V. DeVincentis, Maya Forbes, Larry Karaszewski, Wally Wolodarsky, Based on the book The Run of His Life by Jeffrey Toobin; FX

ORIGINAL SHORT FORM NEW MEDIA

"The Party" (The Commute), written by Linsey Stewart & Dane Clark; youtube.com

ADAPTED SHORT FORM NEW MEDIA

"Part 4" (Fear the Walking Dead: Passage), written by Lauren Signorino & Mike Zunic; amc.com

ANIMATION

"Stop the Presses" (BoJack Horseman), written by Joe Lawson; Netflix

EPISODIC DRAMA

"The Trip" (This Is Us), Written by Vera Herbert; NBC

EPISODIC COMEDY

"Kimmy Goes on a Playdate!" (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), written by Robert Carlock; Netflix

COMEDY / VARIETY TALK SERIES

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver," writers: Kevin Avery, Tim Carvell, Josh Gondelman, Dan Gurewitch, Geoff Haggerty, Jeff Maurer, John Oliver, Scott Sherman, Will Tracy, Jill Twiss, Juli Weiner; HBO

COMEDY / VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

"Saturday Night Live," head Writers: Rob Klein, Bryan Tucker Writers: James Anderson, Fred Armisen, Jeremy Beiler, Chris Belair, Megan Callahan, Michael Che, Mikey Day, Jim Downey, Tina Fey, Fran Gillespie, Sudi Green, Tim Herlihy, Steve Higgins, Colin Jost, Zach Kanin, Chris Kelly, Erik Kenward, Paul Masella, Dave McCary, Dennis McNicholas, Seth Meyers, Lorne Michaels, Josh Patten, Paula Pell, Katie Rich, Tim Robinson, Sarah Schneider, Pete Schultz, Streeter Seidell, Dave Sirus, Emily Spivey, Andrew Steele, Will Stephen, Kent Sublette; NBC

COMEDY / VARIETY SPECIALS

"Triumph The Primary Election Special 2016," written by Andy Breckman, Josh Comers, Raj Desai, David Feldman, R J Fried, Jarrett Grode, Ben Joseph, Matthew Kirsch, Michael Koman, Mike Lawrence, Brian Reich, Craig Rowin, Robert Smigel, Zach Smilovitz, David Taylor, Andrew Weinberg; Additional Materials by Ray James, Jesse Joyce, Jason Reich, Alex Scordelis; Hulu

QUIZ AND AUDIENCE PARTICIPATION

"Hollywood Game Night," head Writer: Grant Taylor; writers: Michael Agbabian, Alex Chauvin, Ann Slichter, Dwight D. Smith; NBC

DAYTIME DRAMA

"General Hospital," writers: Shelly Altman, Anna Theresa Cascio, Andrea Archer Compton, Suzanne Flynn, Janet Iacobuzio, Elizabeth Korte, Daniel James O’Connor, Jean Passanante, Dave Rupel, Katherine Schock, Scott Sickles, Chris Van Etten, Christopher Whitesell; ABC

CHILDREN’S EPISODIC

"Mel vs. The Night Mare of Normal Street" (Gortimer Gibbon’s Life on Normal Street), written by Laurie Parres; Amazon Studios

CHILDREN’S LONG FORM

"Once Upon a Sesame Street Christmas," written by Geri Cole & Ken Scarborough; HBO

DOCUMENTARY SCRIPT – CURRENT EVENTS

"The Choice 2016" (Frontline), written by Michael Kirk & Mike Wiser; PBS (TIE)

"Inside Assad’s Syria" (Frontline), written by Martin Smith; PBS (TIE)

DOCUMENTARY SCRIPT – OTHER THAN CURRENT EVENTS

"Jackie Robinson, Part One," written by David McMahon & Sarah Burns; PBS

TV NEWS SCRIPT – REGULARLY SCHEDULED, BULLETIN, OR BREAKING REPORT

"Muhammad Ali: Remembering A Legend" (48 Hours), written by Jerry Cipriano, John Craig Wilson; CBS News

TV NEWS SCRIPT – ANALYSIS, FEATURE, OR COMMENTARY

"CBS Sunday Morning Almanac" June 12, 2016 (CBS Sunday Morning), written by Thomas A. Harris; CBS

RADIO WINNERS

RADIO DOCUMENTARY

"Chernobyl: 30 Years Later," written by Andrew Evans; ABC News Radio

RADIO NEWS SCRIPT – REGULARLY SCHEDULED, BULLETIN, OR BREAKING REPORT

"World News This Week" August 26, 2016, written by Tara Gimbel Tanis; ABC News Radio

RADIO NEWS SCRIPT – ANALYSIS, FEATURE, OR COMMENTARY

"Morley Safer: A Journalist’s Life," written by Gail Lee; CBS News Radio

PROMOTIONAL WINNERS

ON-AIR PROMOTION (TELEVISION, NEW MEDIA OR RADIO)

"CBS On-Air Reel," written by Brian Retchless; CBS On-Air Promotion

TELEVISION GRAPHIC ART AND ANIMATION

"The Real History of Cinco de Mayo" (Gawker Media Group), Graphic Animation by Elisa Solinas; Lifehacker.com

VIDEOGAME WINNER

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN VIDEOGAME WRITING

"Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End," written by Neil Druckmann, Josh Scherr; Additional Writing Tom Bissell, Ryan James; Naughty Dog