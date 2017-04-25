Movie and TV writers authorize strike: How TV shows could be affected

Better load up on shows on your DVR because movie and TV writers could go on strike next week.

Members of the Writers Guild of America voted overwhelmingly on Monday to authorize a strike in the event that current contract talks fail with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, according to The Associated Press.

The AP reported that the strike could begin as early as May 2 when the current contract between the union and producers runs out.

A Guild representative did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

So, if a strike happens, how could it affect your TV viewing? Vanity Fair notes that late-night TV will likely feel the heat first, since Guild writers have to write jokes daily. Those shows would likely go into reruns. Topical sketch comedy shows with tight weekly production schedules could also feel the pinch immediately -- shows like "Saturday Night Live," the magazine notes.

While some shows with longer production cycles have already finished production, such as "Game of Thrones," others are scheduled to being filming in May, including "The Walking Dead," "American Horror Story," and a second season of Netflix's "Jessica Jones." Those shows could be affected by a May strike.

Other shows begin production in July, but if a strike comes it's possible that it could last that long. Deadline notes that the last Writer's Guild strike, in 2007, lasted 100 days.

The Guild and the Producers Alliance are set to resume negotiations this week. The main issues, according to Deadline, are writers' pay and help for the guild's financially troubled health plan.