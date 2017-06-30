What's new on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon and iTunes in July

July brings a whole new slew of TV shows and films to stream on digital platforms.

Netflix will debut two new series, "Friends from College" and "Ozark," as well as the original film "To the Bone," starring Lily Collins, while Amazon will debut the Oscar-winning film "The Salesman."

Hulu subscribers can stream favorites including "Braveheart" and "Flashdance," as well as the "Star Trek" movies. On iTunes, new titles include "Ghost in the Shell" and "Free Fire."

For the complete lists from all four services, see below.

Netflix

July 1

"Albion: The Enchanted Stallion"

"Are We There Yet?"

"Are We Done Yet?"

"Best in Show"

"Boat Trip"

"Carmel"

"Capo 'El amo del tunel'": Season 1

"Code Name: The Cleaner"

"Dad"

"Deep Water": Season 1

"Delicatessen"

"Disney's The Mighty Ducks"

"El Barco": Season 1

"Emma"

"E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial"

"Free Willy"

"Hostages (Israel)": Season 2

"Here Alone"

"Jackass: Number Two"

"Last Night"

"Liar's Dice"

"Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa"

"Matchstick Men"

"?Mixed Signals"

"Offspring": Season 6

"Out of Thin Air"

"Police Academy"

"Proof of Life"

"Punch-Drunk Love"

"Spawn: The Movie"

"Spice Up": Season 1

"The Truth Is in the Stars"

"Yours Fatefully": Season 1

"The Ultimatum": Season 1

"The Boy in the Striped Pajamas"

"The Longest Yard"

"The Land Before Time"

"The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure"

"The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving"

"The Astronaut Farmer"

"Taking Lives"

"The Invisible Guest (Contratiempo)"

"The Originals": Season 4

"Titanic"

"Unriddle II"

"Unriddle"

"Witnesses": Season 2

"World at Your Feet": Season 1

"Yes We Can!": Season 1

"Zip & Zap and the Marble Gang"

July 2

"El Chema": Season 1

July 3

"Diamond Cartel"

"Extraordinary: The Stan Romanek Story"

July 4

"The Standups": Season 1--NETFLIX ORIGINAL

July 5

"iZombie: Season 3"

July 6

"Butter"

"Speech & Debate"

"The Void"

July 7

"1 Mile to You (Life At These Speeds)"

"Castlevania": Season 1--NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"Dawn of the Croods": Season 4--NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"Degrassi: Next Class": Season 4--NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"Luna Petunia": Season 2--NETFLIX ORIGINAL

July 8

"Bad Santa 2"

"Horse Dancer"

July 9

"Lion"

July 11

"Gabriel Iglesias Presents The Gentleman Jerry Rocha"

July 14

"Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile"--NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"Chasing Coral"--NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"Friends From College": Season 1--NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"To the Bone"--NETFLIX ORIGINAL

July 15

"Rake": Season 4

"West Coast Customs": Season 4

July 17

"A Cowgirl's Story"

"Fittest on Earth: A Decade of Fitness"

"Uncertain Glory"

July 18

"Aditi Mittal: Things They Wouldn't Let Me Say"--NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"Ari Shaffir: Double Negative: Collection"--NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce": Season 3

"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"

July 20

"Pretty Little Liars": New episodes

July 21

"Last Chance U": Season 2--NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"Ozark": Season 1--NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"The Worst Witch": Season 1--NETFLIX ORIGINAL

July 22

"Railroad Tigers"

July 24

"Victor"

July 25

"Joe Mande’s Award-Winning Comedy Special"--NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"Munroe Island"

July 28

"Daughters of Destiny": Season 1--NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"The Incredible Jessica James"--NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"The Adventures of Puss in Boots": Season 5--NETFLIX ORIGINAL

July 31

"After The Reality"

"Checkpoint"

"Dark Night"

"Taking Earth"

"Being Mary Jane: The Series": Season 4 -- Date TBD



Hulu

July 1

"48 Hours"

"8 Heads in a Duffel Bag"

"Altered States"

"Another 48 Hours"

"Area 51"

"As I Am: The Life and Times of DJ AM"

"Bandits"

"Beverly Hills Ninja"

"The Blob"

"Boomerang"

"Braveheart"

"Bull Durham"

"Cat O’Nine Tails"

"Clear and Present Danger"

"Click"

"Coma"

"Dark City"

"Dead Calm"

"Death Wish IV: The Crackdown"

"The Devil’s Advocate"

"Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood"

"Dream a Little Dream"

"Drunk Wedding"

"The Eagle and the Hawk"

"Eight Men Out"

"Encino Man"

"The Fan"

"The First Wives Club"

"A Fistful of Dynamite"

"Flashdance"

"Fly Me to the Moon"

"Free Money"

"The Furies"

"Get Well Soon"

"Godsend"

"The Good, the Bad and the Ugly"

"House of the Dead"

"House of the Dead 2"

"Hudson Hawk"

"The Hunt for Red October"

"John Carpenter’s Vampires"

"John Grisham’s The Rainmaker"

"Johnny Guitar"

"The Juror"

"Killing Zoe"

"Kingpin"

"Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV"

"Kit Kittredge: An American Girl"

"La Bamba"

"Les Miserables"

"The Letter"

"Lost Souls"

"The Lucky Ones"

"A Man Alone"

"The Mangler"

"Manhattan"

"Married to the Mob"

"The Mask"

"The Midnight Meat Train"

"Misery"

"My Dog Skip"

"Needful Things"

"Nerve"

"Payback"

"The Peacemaker"

"A Perfect Murder"

"Pootie Tang"

"The Presidio"

"The Professional"

"Reasonable Doubt"

"Rescue Dawn"

"Riding in Cars with Boys"

"Road House"

"Rosemary’s Baby"

"Rustler’s Rhapsody"

"Sacred Ground"

"Santee"

"School Daze"

"Scrooged"

"Sense and Sensibility"

"Sniper"

"Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan"

"Star Trek III: The Search for Spock"

"Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home"

"Star Trek IX: Insurrection"

"Star Trek V: The Final Frontier"

"Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country"

"Star Trek VIII: First Contact"

"Star Trek VII: Generations"

"Star Trek: The Motion Picture"

"Suicide Kings"

"Syriana"

"The Tall Stranger"

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles"

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2"

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3"

"The Pursuit of Happiness"

"The Water Horse"

"To the Arctic"

"Top Dog"

"Top of the Food Chain"

"Up in the Air"

"Walking Tall"

"The Witches"

"Wolfen"

July 4

"Jonah: A Veggie Tales Movie"

July 5

"The Eric Andre Show": Complete Season 4" (Adult Swim)

"Prince Avalanche"

"The Sorcerer and the White Snake"

July 6

"The Bold Type": Series Premiere (Freeform)

"Under the Gun"

July 7

"Pure": Complete Season 1 (Cineflix)

July 8

"Our Kind of Traitor"

July 9

"Sliding Doors"

July 10

"Blood, Sand & Gold"

July 12

"Humpday"

"Melancholia"

"Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby"

July 14

"Uncle Grandpa": Complete Season 4 (Cartoon Network)

"Da Sweet Blood of Jesus

July 16

"Inside Job"

July 19

"Tagged": Complete Season 1 (Awesomeness TV)

July 23

"Touch of Light"

July 24

"Guardians of Oz"

"Touch of the Light"

July 25

"Midnight, Texas": Series Premiere (NBC)

"Somewhere Between": Series Premiere (ABC)

July 26

"Good Ol’ Frieda"

"Oxford Murders"

July 28

"Betch": Complete Season 2 (Awesomeness TV)

July 30

"96 Souls" (2016)

July 31

"Jeepers Creepers"

Amazon

July 1

"1 Dead Party"

"14 Women"

"18 Swirling Riders"

"The 28th Day: Wrath of Steph"

"48 Hrs."

"8 Heads in a Duffel Bag"

"Abolition"

"Agent Cody Banks"

"Air: The Musical"

"All American Zombie Drugs"

"Amnesiac"

"Another 48 Hrs."

"Appetite"

"Area 51"

"The Artworks"

"Assassin of the Tsar"

"Bandits"

"BigFoot Wars"

"Blind Heat"

"Blood Moon Rising"

"Blood Reaper"

"Boomerang"

"Boricua"

"Braveheart"

"Breakfast at Tiffany's"

"Bull Durham"

"Bumblef**k, USA"

"Bunnyman Massacre"

"Carne: The Taco Maker"

"Carnies"

"Charlie and the Chocolate Factory"

"Clear and Present Danger"

"Cold Mountain"

"The Corrupted"

"Crystal River"

"Cutthroat Island"

"Day We Met"

"Dead Evidence"

"Death Wish IV: The Crackdown"

"Destination Vegas"

"Dilemma"

"Dirt Merchant"

"Dragonblade"

"Dream a Little Dream"

"Drunk Wedding"

"The Eagle and the Hawk"

"Eight Men Out"

"Elephant"

"The First Wives Club"

"Flashdance"

"Flipping"

"Fly Me to the Moon"

"Foreign Fields"

"Frankenstein Reborn"

"Free Money"

"Frozen Kiss"

"G Men from Hell"

"Gene-Fusion"

"The General"

"Get Well Soon"

"Godsend"

"The Good, the Bad and the Ugly"

"Gunshy"

"Hazard Jack"

"Hobgoblins"

"House Of The Dead"

"House of the Dead 2"

"The Hunt For Red October"

"Intimate Affairs"

"Into the Fire"

"Jack in the Box"

"Jezebeth"

"Jingles the Clown"

"John Grisham's The Rainmaker"

"Johnny Guitar"

"Killing Ariel"

"Killing Zoe"

"Kingpin"

"The Last Word"

"Lazarus: Day of the Living Dead"

"The Letter"

"The Little Kidnappers"

"Little Red Devil"

"Lost in Siberia"

"Lovin Molly"

"The Lucky Ones"

"Manhattan"

"Married to the Mob"

"The Matrix Reloaded"

"The Matrix Revolutions"

"Meeting Spencer"

"Metamorphosis"

"The Midnight Meat Train"

"Model Behaviour"

"Morning Glory"

"Mortem"

"Moscow Heat"

"My Bloody Wedding"

"Nerve"

"New Order"

"Night Train"

"On the Q.T."

"Paradise Lost"

"Payback"

"The Peacemaker"

"Phil The Alien"

"Pi"

"Players"

"Poliwood"

"Pootie Tang"

"Postmortem"

"The Presidio"

"Princess Juliet"

"Private Lessons"

"Prophet's Game"

"Reasonable Doubt"

"Red Tide"

"Redball"

"Relative Evil"

"Remington and the Curse of the Zombadings"

"Rescue Dawn"

"Rosemary's Baby"

"Sample People"

"Sanctuary"

"Scrooged"

"Shunned House"

"Silent Youth"

"Silo Killer 2"

"Slip & Fall"

"Smoke N' Lightnin'"

"Squeal"

"Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan"

"Star Trek III: The Search for Spock"

"Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home"

"Star Trek IX: Insurrection"

"Star Trek V: The Final Frontier"

"Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country"

"Star Trek VIII: First Contact"

"Star Trek Vll: Generations"

"Star Trek: The Motion Picture"

"Streets of Rage"

"Sugar Boxx"

"Suicide Kings"

"Sweet Angel Mine"

"The Tale of the Voodoo Prostitute"

"The Telling"

"A Texas Funeral"

"This Revolution"

"Top Dog"

"Up in the Air"

"VikingQuest"

"When Justice Fails"

"Where Truth Lies"

"Who's Your Monkey"

"Wild Wild West"

"Wildflowers"

"Zombie Wars: Battle of the Bone"

"Zombiez"

July 4

"The Curious Case of Benjamin Button"

July 6

"The Assignment"

"The Salesman" (Amazon Original)

"Under the Gun"

July 7

"Begum Jaan"

July 8

"Our Kind of Traitor"

July 9

"Sliding Doors"

July 13

"Mr. Robot": Season 2

July 14

"Its Gawd!"

July 16

"Salvation": Season 1

July 19

"Antarctica: Ice & Sky"

"Miss Sloane"

July 21

"Niko and the Sword of Light" (Amazon Original): Season 1



July 28

"The Last Tycoon" (Amazon Original): Season 1

"The Living and the Dead": Season 1

"Chef"



July 31

"Jeepers Creepers"

Streaming on Amazon Video

July 4

"Boss Baby"

July 5

"Snowfall": Season 1

July 7

"Suits": Season 7

"Ghost in the Shell"

July 17

"The Strain": Season 4

iTunes

July 1

"Killjoys" Season 3

July 3

"The Leftovers" Season 3

"Will" (Free Pre-Air Premiere)

July 4

"The Boss Baby"

"Fat Camp"

"The Promise"

"Free Fire" (iTunes Extras Exclusive: Poster Art Gallery)

July 5

"Odd Mom Out" Season 3 (Free Pre-air Premiere on 6/28)

July 6

"Snowfall" (Free Series Premiere)

July 7

"Cartels"

"Ghost in the Shell" (iTunes Extras Exclusive: Comprehensive Behind the Scenes and Concept Art image galleries)

July 8

"The Lion Guard, Vol 3"

"K,C Undercover, Vol.5"

July 9

"School of Rock, Vol. 3"

July 10

"Billions" Season 2

"Famously Single" Season 2

"Candy Crush"

"Wizard of Lies"

July 11

"Gifted"

"Norman"

"Going in Style"

"LEGO Scooby-Doo! Blowout Beach Bash"

"A Quiet Passion"

"Certain Women"

"Real Housewives OC" Season 12

"Loaded (Free Series Premiere)"

July 12

"The Bold Type (Free Series Premiere)"

"The Fosters" Season 5

"Norman"

"A Night with My Ex"

July 13

Emmy Nominations

"Salvation"

"Suits" Season 7

July 14

"Blind" (same day as theaters)

"Hooten + The Lady"

"Impractical Jokers, Vol. 11"



July 17

"Shahs Of Sunset" Season 6

"The Strain" Season 4

July 18

"Phoenix Forgotten"

"Colossal"

"Sleight"

"Unforgettable"

July 19

"Shooter" Season 2

July 21

"First Kill"

"Going Up Hip Hop" Season 3

July 22

"Descendants 2"

July 23

"Shark Week"



July 24

"VEEP" Season 6

July 25

"The Circle"

"Snatched"

"King Arthur: Legend of the Sword"

"The Lovers"

"Jeremiah Tower"

"Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" Season 4

"Midnight Texas" (Free Series Premiere)

"Somewhere Between"

"Logan" (Will be updated to include an iTunes Extras Exclusive: “Logan Noir” screening Q&A with Hugh Jackman, James Mangold and Hutch Parker)

July 28

"Last Face"

"Person to Person" (same day as theaters)

"Strange Weather" (same day as theaters)

July 31