Nick Cannon sadly won't be spending this Christmas decking the halls. Instead, the actor revealed he's back in the hospital.

The "Chi-raq" actor, who has been open about his struggles with lupus, shared a photo on Instagram on Thursday of him lying in a hospital bed.

He captioned the photo, "For all who have been trying to contact me the last few days this is where I've been. And I will be in the Hospital through Christmas."

Cannon, 36, had good news for potentially worried fans.

"All good though, Doctors say I will be back to normal before the New Year," he concluded.

The rapper was diagnosed with a rare form of lupus after being hospitalized in 2012 for kidney failure.

He told ABC News back in June that he was feeling "good."

"It's probably better now than it's ever really been just because I have to pay attention to it," he added then.

ABC News reached out to a rep for Cannon, but hasn't heard back yet.