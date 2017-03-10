Nicki Minaj intensifies feud with fellow rapper Remy Ma

It took her almost two weeks but Nicki Minaj finally responded to Remy Ma after the "All The Way Up" rapper released two tracks hurling insults at her.

The former "American Idol" judge released three songs -- "No Frauds," "Changed It" and "Regret In Your Tears."

While the first two songs feature her label mates, Drake and Lil Wayne, and appear to address "Love & Hip Hop" star Remy Ma, the last song, "Regret In Your Tears" appears to address her ex, rapper Meek Mill.

On Instagram she shed light on the song's inspiration.

Nicki Minaj said the song was "dedicated to all the bad a--, intelligent, strong, loyal women out there. When a man loses us, he loses so much more. Love YOURSELF! You're worth being treated like the QUEEN u are. Never forget that."

The songs come after Remy Ma released "Shether" on Feb. 25, sampling the same beat from Nas' 2011 track insulting Jay Z. A week later she released "Another One" on New York City radio station Hot 97.

It's been a while since hip-hop had a true rap battle, but thanks to Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma, fans finally can enjoy the spoils -- the rap songs produced from it.

Here are the three biggest rap feuds -- in no particular order -- from recent history:

1. Drake vs. Meek Mill

One very recent rap feud started with a single tweet. "Stop comparing drake [sic] to me too," Meek Mill wrote on July 22, 2015. "He don't write his own raps! That's why he ain't tweet my album because we found out." That shade spawned 10 songs between the two rappers. Meek Mill's stand-out diss tracks were "Litty" and "War Pain," while fans assumed Drake won the feud with his chart-topping songs, "Charged Up" and "Back to Back."

2. Nas vs. Jay Z

When you have two rappers claiming to the best out of New York, you're bound to butt heads. Thankfully, these two rap stars kept it all on the records during their four-year feud. After years of insinuations, Jay Z directly addressed Nas at Hot 97's Summer Jam in 2001 with his song, "Takeover," spitting: "Ask Nas, he don't want it with Hov. No!" From there, the two traded many songs insulting each other, such as Nas' "F--- Jay Z" and "Ether, along with Jay Z's "Supa Ugly." That song prompted an apology from Jay Z after his mother, Gloria, told him he went too far.

These two late rap icons galvanized entire regions, fueling an East Coast versus West Coast battle from 1991 to 1997. The feud between Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G. heated up after Tupac was shot in New York City's Quad Studios in 1994, while Biggie was in a separate recording studio. And while the late rapper continually denied he had anything to do with the shooting, he released "Who Shot Ya?" which had been recorded before the shooting. Tupac responded in kind with several songs, including his 1996 song "Hit 'Em Up." The beef sadly ended with both rappers dying after fatal shootings, which have never been solved.