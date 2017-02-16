Nicole Kidman Was Once Engaged to Lenny Kravitz

Nicole Kidman sure knows how to bury the lead.

The Australian actress, 49, revealed in a new profile that she was once engaged to former beau Lenny Kravitz, 52.

Kidman was discussing her new HBO series, "Big Little Lies," and working with the only child, Zoe Kravitz, of her former flame.

"Well, I knew Zoe because I was engaged to her father. It’s all in the family," she told NET-A-PORTER’s weekly digital magazine The Edit.

"I love Lenny; he’s a great guy," she added.

Kidman and Kravitz had a whirlwind romance in the early-2000s. But not until now has Kidman confirmed that the couple actually got engaged.

Back in 2007, she referred to a secret engagement between her divorce from Tom Cruise and her marriage to Keith Urban, telling Vanity Fair, "I got engaged to somebody ... but it just wasn’t right. I wasn’t ready. We weren’t ready."

Kidman would go on to marry Urban in 2006 and have two daughters.

The Oscar winner, who is now nominated for her supporting role in "Lion," said Urban was there for her after shooting the violent scenes in "Big Little Lies."

"I was quite traumatized after [filming]," she said. "I was emotionally and physically traumatized. I'd come back and I'd need Keith to hold me, just to feel soothed."

She explained, "I think it worked on my psyche in a way that I didn't quite realize. As an actress, I don't clock in and out; it does bleed in and sometimes it's hard to process."