Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds to headline Manchester Arena's reopening

Manchester Arena will reopen on Sept. 9 with a special benefit concert headlined by Manchester native Noel Gallagher and his band, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds.

The England venue has been closed since the May 22 terrorist bombing.

Profits from the concert, dubbed We Are Manchester, will be donated to the Manchester Memorial Fund in order to build a permanent memorial for the victims of the attack.

The bombing, which claimed the lives of 22 people, occurred after an Ariana Grande concert at the venue. Two weeks after the attack, the pop star hosted the One Love Manchester benefit concert, which featured performances from artists including Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, and the band Coldplay, who took the stage with Gallagher's estranged brother Gallagher. The two previously performed together in the band Oasis.

Noel Gallagher was unable to perform during the event, and his absence was criticized by his brother, but defended by Coldplay.

Tickets to We Are Manchester will go on sale Thursday, Aug. 17.