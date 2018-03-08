Olympian Adam Rippon flirts with Reese Witherspoon, Stephen Colbert

Things got steamy on “The Late Show” on Wednesday when Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon appeared to show off more skin than he originally planned.

“Before I got out here, I was getting dressed, and I wanted to, like, look my best for you and I lost a button,” Rippon said, exposing his bare midriff to Stephen Colbert and actress Reese Witherspoon. “I'm embarrassed, but I'm not.”

Rippon, with his 2018 Olympic bronze medal in tow, went on to explain how he felt when he saw Witherspoon’s “Legally Blonde” for the first time.

“This is meant to be, this is the relationship the world’s been waiting for.” @RWitherspoon and @Adaripp are brought together on the Late Show! ??#LSSC pic.twitter.com/EUcQM8DvqB — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) March 8, 2018

“That’s when I fell in love and you’re so beautiful in person,” Rippon said

“Aw, thank you,” WItherspoon said with a smile.

“Oh, I was talking to Stephen,” Rippon replied, glancing past Witherspoon and over to Colbert, who wasted no time in accepting the compliment.

“Lovely to meet you,” Colbert said, extending his hand and big bright smile. “You can go [Reese].”

Witherspoon took the joke in stride, though, and gushed about how much she admired Rippon.

"I was working out with my trainer. He's like, 'Have you seen Adam? He's so amazing. He's so awesome. He's so outspoken.' And then I started reading some of his tweets, which are the funniest tweets ever," she said.