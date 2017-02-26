Oscars 2017: Complete winners' list

The 89th Academy Awards have begun and the winners are already being announced.

The first award went to Mahershala Ali for best actor in a supporting role for his role in "Moonlight."

But there's so much more to come on Hollywood's biggest night, and when it's all said and done, all your biggest questions will be answered. How many trophies will "La La Land" take home out of its record-tying 14 nominations?

Will Viola Davis beat out Naomie Harris and Michelle Williams? And will it be Casey Affleck, Denzel Washington, or some other dark horse taking home the best actor category?

Only time will tell. One thing is for sure -- it's going to be an exciting night!

Here's the complete winners list:

Best actor in a supporting role

Mahershala Ali – "Moonlight" - WINNER

Jeff Bridges - "Hell or High Water"

Lucas Hedges – "Manchester by the Sea"

Dev Patel - "Lion"

Michael Shannon - "Nocturnal Animals"

Best makeup and hairstyling

"A Man Called Ove"

"Star Trek Beyond"

"Suicide Squad" - WINNER

Best costume design

"Allied"

"Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them"

"Florence Foster Jenkins"

"Jackie"

"La La Land"

Best documentary feature

"Fire at Sea"

"I Am Not Your Negro"

"Life Animated"

"13th"

"O.J.: Made in America"

Best sound editing

"Arrival"

"Deepwater Horizon"

"Hacksaw Ridge"

"La La Land"

"Sully"

Best sound mixing

"Arrival"

"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"

"Hacksaw Ridge"

"La La Land"

"13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi"

Best actress in a supporting role

Viola Davis — "Fences"

Naomie Harris — "Moonlight"

Nicole Kidman — "Lion"

Octavia Spencer — "Hidden Figures"

Michelle Williams — "Manchester by the Sea"

Best foreign language film

"Land of Mine" (Denmark)

"A Man Called Ove" (Sweden)

"The Salesman" (Iran)

"Tanna" (Australia)

"Toni Erdmann" (Germany)

Best animated short film

"Blind Vaysha"

"Borrowed Time"

"Pear Cider and Cigarettes"

"Pearl"

"Piper"

Best animated feature film

"Kubo and the Two Strings"

"Moana"

"My Life as a Zucchini"

"The Red Turtle"

"Zootopia"

Best production design

"Arrival"

"Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them"

"Hail, Caesar!"

"La La Land"

"Passengers"

Best visual effects

"Deepwater Horizon"

"Doctor Strange"

"The Jungle Book"

"Kubo and the Two Strings"

"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"

Best film editing

"Arrival"

"Hacksaw Ridge"

"La La Land"

"Moonlight"

"Hell or High Water"

Best live action short film

"Ennemis Intérieurs"

"La Femme et le TGV"

"Silent Nights"

"Sing"

"Timecode"

Best documentary short subject

"Extremis"

"4.1 Miles"

"Joe's Violin"

"Watani: My Homeland"

"The White Helmets"

Best cinematography

"Arrival"

"La La Land"

"Lion"

"Moonlight"

"Silence"

Best original score

"La La Land"

"Lion"

"Jackie"

"Moonlight"

"Passengers"

Best original song

"Audition (The Fools Who Dream)" — "La La Land"

"Can't Stop the Feeling" — "Trolls"

"City of Stars" — "La La Land"

"The Empty Chair" — "Jim: The James Foley Story"

"How Far I'll Go" — "Moana"

Best original screenplay

"Hell or High Water"

"La La Land"

"The Lobster"

"Manchester by the Sea"

"20th Century Women"

Best adapted screenplay

"Arrival"

"Fences"

"Hidden Figures"

"Lion"

"Moonlight"

Best directing

Damien Chazelle — "La La Land"

Mel Gibson — "Hacksaw Ridge"

Barry Jenkins — "Moonlight"

Kenneth Lonergan — "Manchester by the Sea"

Denis Villeneuve — "Arrival"

Best lead actor

Casey Affleck — "Manchester by the Sea"

Andrew Garfield — "Hacksaw Ridge"

Ryan Gosling — "La La Land"

Viggo Mortensen — "Captain Fantastic"

Denzel Washington — "Fences"

Best lead actress

Isabelle Huppert — "Elle"

Ruth Negga — "Loving"

Natalie Portman — "Jackie"

Emma Stone — "La La Land"

Meryl Streep — "Florence Foster Jenkins"

Best picture