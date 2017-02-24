For more than two decades, Mark's Garden florist Mark Held has handled the flower arrangements for the Governors Ball, the official after-party for the Oscars.

Especially because so many of the attendees have been there before, Held and his team always feel pressure to top anything they've done in the past.

This year, the two rooms of the party will transition from red to white, and the flowers will too.

"We're going from a kind of sexy, moody look into something that is kind of happy," Held, whose shop is located in Sherman Oaks, California, told ABC News. "[Academy governor Jeffrey Kurland] wanted it to be mainly white but he wanted pops of color that would bring the [red] foyer into the room."

Held is bringing in flowers from all over the world, including tiger anemones from Italy and bulbs from Holland, and has a staff of 25 making the arrangements for the big day.

Curious what it all looks like? ABC News will be livestreaming the action here at 12 p.m. ET.

The Academy Awards take place on Sunday, Feb. 26, and will broadcast live on ABC.