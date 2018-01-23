The big day is here! The 2018 Oscar nominations are in and "The Shape of Water" led the way with a whopping 13 nods, followed by the epic war film "Dunkirk" with eight.

Other movies that scored big include "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" with seven nods, and "Lady Bird" and "Blade Runner 2049" with five nominations each.

The actors and actresses lists included some of the biggest names in the business: Denzel Washington, Meryl Streep and Allison Janney. But some young talent was also honored, with Saoirse Ronan, Daniel Kaluuya and Timothée Chalamet receiving nods.

Here's the list of nominees:

Best Picture

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Lead Actor

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Lead Actress

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Meryl Streep, The Post

Supporting Actress

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Supporting Actor

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Production Design

Beauty and the Beast

Blade Runner 2049

The Shape of Water

Dunkirk

Darkest Hour

Cinematography

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Mudbound

The Shape of Water

Costume Design

Beauty and the Beast

Darkest Hour

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Victoria & Abdul

Sound Editing

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Sound Mixing

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Short Film - Animated

Dear Basketball

Negative Space

Garden Party

Lou

Revolting Rhymes

Short Film – Live Action

DeKalb Elementary

The Eleven O'Clock

My Nephew Emmett

The Silent Child

Watu Wote: All of us

Original Score

Dunkirk

Panthom Thread

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Visual Effects

Blade Runner 2049

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Kong Skull Island

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes

Film Editing

Baby Driver

Dunkirk

I, Tonya

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Makeup and Styling

Darkest Hour

Victoria & Abdul

Wonder

Animated Featured

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Adapted Screenplay

Call Me By Your Name

The Disaster Artist

Molly’s Game

Mudbound

Logan

Original Screenplay

The Big Sick

Get Out

Lady Bird

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Director

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Jordan Peele,Get Out

Greta Gerwig,Lady Bird

Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Foreign Language Film

A Fantastic Woman (Chile)

The Insult (Lebanon)

Loveless (Russia)

Body and Soul (Hungary)

The Square (Sweden)

Original Song

“Mighty River,” Mudbound

“Mystery of Love,” Call Me by Your Name

“Remember Me,” Coco

“Stand Up for Something,” Marshall

“This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman

Documentary Feature

Last Men in Aleppo

Strong Island

Icarus

Faces/Places

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Best Documentary Short Subject

"Edith+Eddie" Laura Checkoway and Thomas Lee Wright

"Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405" Frank Stiefel

"Heroin(e)" Elaine McMillion Sheldon and Kerrin Sheldon

"Knife Skills" Thomas Lennon

"Traffic Stop" Kate Davis and David Heilbroner

The 90th Academy Awards will take place March 4, airing live on ABC.