Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke have married for the second time.
The couple, who originally tied the knot in February, held a second wedding celebration over the weekend, according to various social media posts from the event.
"'You only get married twice, once'" Kirke, who is the sister of "Girls" star Jemima Kirke, wrote on Instagram.
Posting a shot of her husband looking smart in his wedding suit, she wrote, "I love you @pennbadgley."
Kirke wore a beige lace gown for the outdoor ceremony.
Actress Tara Summers posted a photo of the beautiful bride.
Other celebrity guests included Mariska Hargitay, Debra Messing and designer Zac Posen, who posed for photos at the celebration.
The happy couple and their guests celebrated well into the night. Kirke's sister Lola Kirke, star of "Mozart in the Jungle," posted a video of the pair singing with Shirley Reeves of the Shirelles.
"One of the many blessings for the blessed newlyweds," she wrote. "@dominokirke + @pennbadgley singing with the incomparable #shirleyreeves from #theshirelles."
Badgley, the former star of "Gossip Girl," and Kirke, a musician and doula, first got married in a small courthouse wedding in February.
When someone gets married in a courthouse, it's really an open invitation to everyone but the beautiful bride to explore all that fashion has to offer. Here, I try a look simply called "Pants," as Cassius goes for "That Dude from #incubus" and Jemima experiments with "Off to Therapy!" Congratulations @dominokirke. We love you.
The couple have been together since 2014.