Phil Collins returns to the stage with his 16-year-old son

Phil Collins kicked off his first tour in over a decade last weekend and he's currently performing at London's famed Royal Albert Hall.

Collins, who announced his retirement in 2011, says he decided to return to the road because of his youngest children.

"They were very, very keen," the singer tells ABC News about his sons Matt and Nic. "When...I was taking them to school, they'd always wanna hear 'dad's music,' be it 'Genesis Live' or a live CD that I had in my car of my First Final [Farewell] tour."

He went on, "They're always saying, 'Oh, when you gonna go out again Dad? When you gonna write some new songs?' And I started to think, 'Why aren't I doing it?'"

So last year, Phil decided to dip his toe back into the water by doing a few shows with his son Nic, who's now 16, on drums.

Those "fantastic" shows compelled him to come back for more.

"So with Nic playing drums, I figured, let's have a crack at it," he adds.

Though he's just 16, Phil says Nic does just fine playing songs like "In the Air Tonight," "Sussudio," "Invisible Touch" and "Easy Lover."

"There's a lot of me in him, and he plays a lot like me," he says. "He has that attitude and aggression, which is good. [It's] nice to bring some youth and aggression to what I do!"

Phil's tour schedule only includes shows in Europe, and will wrap up in London's Hyde Park on June 30.