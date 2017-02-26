Kevin Winter/Getty Images

  • Guillermo Rodriguez, center, and actor Mahershala Ali surprises tourists with an entrance to the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood &amp; Highland Center, Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, Calif.
    Kevin Winter/Getty Images

  • Michael J. Fox and Seth Rogen speak onstage during the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center, Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, Calif.
    Kevin Winter/Getty Images

  • Charlize Theron and Shirley MacLaine walk onstage during the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood &amp; Highland Center, Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, Calif.
    Kevin Winter/Getty Images

  • Sting performs onstage during the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood Highland Center, Feb. 26, 2017 in Hollywood, Calif.
    Kevin Winter/Getty Images

  • Viola Davis accepts the award for Best Supporting Actress in "Fences" at the 89th Oscars, Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, Calif.
    Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images

  • Auli'i Cravalho performs onstage during the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood &amp; Highland Center, Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, Calif.
    Kevin Winter/Getty Images

  • Dwayne Johnson speaks onstage during the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood &amp; Highland Center, Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, Calif.
    Kevin Winter/Getty Images

  • NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson appears onstage with actors, from left, Janelle Monae, Taraji P. Henson and Octavia Spencer onstage during the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood &amp; Highland Center, Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, Calif.
    Kevin Winter/Getty Images

  • Meryl Streep stands for applause at the Oscars, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif.
    Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

  • Alicia Vikander presents the award for best actor in a supporting role at the Oscars, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif.
    Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

  • Mahershala Ali accepts the the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in "Moonlight" during the 89th Academy Awards, Feb 26, 2017, in Hollywood, Calif.
    Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY NETWORK

  • Jimmy Kimmel delivers opening remarks during the 89th Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre, on Feb 26, 2017, Hollywood, Calif.
    Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY NETWORK

  • Justin Timberlake performs during the 89th Academy Awards, Feb 26, 2017, in Hollywood, Calif.
    Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY NETWORK

