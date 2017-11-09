Police no longer investigating sex abuse claim by Corey Feldman

The Los Angeles Police Department will no longer investigate Corey Feldman's claim of sexual assault, ABC News has confirmed.

"Unfortunately according to California law the alleged occurrence is out of statute and Robbery Homicide Detectives have no other avenues to pursue this case," the LAPD said in a statement today.

The statement added, "However, the LAPD applauds Mr. Feldman for coming forward, as an out of statute assault report could potentially bolster any current and forthcoming case as it creates a pattern of behavior. The latest rash of sexual assault reports are particularly troubling and the LAPD encourages and will gladly take a report from anyone who feels they may be a victim."

Feldman, 46, tweeted Monday that he had filed an official report with the LAPD for alleged incidents that occurred when he was a child actor.

"THE LAPD WILL BEGIN AN OFFICIAL INVESTIGATION NOW! THINGS R HEATING UP, IM PRAYING 4 SAFETY! PLEASE HELP," he wrote.

THE LAPD WILL BEGIN AN OFFICIAL INVESTIGATION NOW! THINGS R HEATING UP, IM PRAYING 4 SAFETY! PLEASE HELP: https://t.co/wU3kV0cBOI — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) November 7, 2017

Feldman has repeatedly alleged that he was sexually molested as a child actor by a Hollywood pedophile ring.

He is currently raising money through a crowdfunding site to produce a film called "Truth" about his alleged experiences as a child.

ABC News' Alex Stone contributed to this report