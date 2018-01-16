'Get Out,' 'Power,' 'black-ish' and 'Girls Trip' win at NAACP Image Awards

The NAACP Image Awards were handed out Monday night in a ceremony at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium that aired live on TV One.
It was a big night for Jordan Peele and "Get Out." In a non-televised portion of the show, Peele was recognized for outstanding directing in a motion picture and outstanding writing in a motion picture. During the televised portion, "Get Out" star Daniel Kaluuya won the award for outstanding actor in a motion picture.
"I don’t think you’re allowed to beat Denzel Washington in an acting competition," he said in his acceptance speech.
It was also a big night for "Power," a surprise, first-time winner for outstanding drama series. Star Omari Hardwick beat out Sterling K. Brown of "This Is Us" for outstanding actor in a drama series.
Perennial Image Awards favorite "black-ish" took home the award for outstanding comedy series and its stars Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross won in the comedy series acting categories.
"Girls Trip" took home the award for outstanding motion picture and breakout star Tiffany Haddish won in the supporting actress category in the pre-televised portion of the show. She also won outstanding character voice-over performance for the animated series "Legends of Chamberlain Heights."
Director Ava DuVernay took home top honors as entertainer of the year, saying "This is our time! We can say we were here when it was happening."
Highlights included six actresses -- Kerry Washington, Tracee Ellis Ross, Lena Waithe, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Angela Robinson and Laverne Cox -- joining to read a statement in support of the "Time's Up" initiative to end sexual harassment.
Trading lines, the women said, "Time's up on complaining about an imperfect system if we aren't willing to fix it, time's up on our silence, time's up on the abuse of power."
The group also called on viewers to vote in the upcoming midterm elections.
Here's the complete list of winners at the 49th NAACP Image Awards:
Entertainer of the Year
Ava DuVernay
TELEVISION
Outstanding Comedy Series
black-ish (ABC)
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson –- black-ish (ABC)
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Tracee Ellis Ross –- black-ish (ABC)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Jay Ellis –- Insecure (HBO)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Marsai Martin –- black-ish (ABC)
Outstanding Drama Series
Power (Starz)
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Omari Hardwick –- Power (Starz)
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Taraji P. Henson –- Empire (FOX)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Joe Morton –- Scandal (ABC)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Naturi Naughton –- Power (Starz)
Outstanding Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special
The New Edition Story (BET)
Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special
Idris Elba –- Guerrilla (Showtime)
Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special
Queen Latifah –- Flint (Lifetime)
Outstanding News/ Information (Series or Special)
Unsung (TV One)
Outstanding Talk Series
The Real (Syndicated)
Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series
The Manns (TV One)
Outstanding Variety or Game Show
Lip Sync Battle (Spike)
Outstanding Children’s Program
Doc McStuffins (Disney Junior)
Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited Series)
Caleb McLaughlin –- Stranger Things (Netflix)
Outstanding Host in a News, Talk, Reality or Variety Program (Series or Special) –- Individual or Ensemble
Roland Martin –- News One Now (TV One)
Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) –- Individual or Ensemble
LL Cool J –- Lip Sync Battle (Spike)
RECORDING
Outstanding New Artist
SZA –- Ctrl (RCA Records/Top Dawg Entertainment)
Outstanding Male Artist
Bruno Mars –- “Versace on the Floor” (Atlantic Records)
Outstanding Female Artist
Mary J. Blige –- “Strength of a Woman” (Capitol Records)
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration
Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna –- “LOYALTY.” (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)
Outstanding Jazz Album
Petite Afrique –- Somi (Sony Music/OKeh)
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album (Traditional or Contemporary)
Greenleaf Soundtrack Volume 2 –- Greenleaf Soundtrack (RCA Inspiration)
Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album
“That’s What I Like” –- Bruno Mars (Atlantic Records)
Outstanding Song –- Traditional
“That’s What I Like” –- Bruno Mars (Atlantic Records)
Outstanding Song –- Contemporary
“HUMBLE.” –- Kendrick Lamar (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)
Outstanding Album
DAMN. –- Kendrick Lamar (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)
LITERATURE
Outstanding Literary Work (Fiction)
The Annotated African American Folktales –- Henry Louis Gates Jr. (Author), Maria Tatar (Author) (Liveright Publishing Corporation)
Outstanding Literary Work (Non-Fiction)
Defining Moments in Black History: Reading Between the Lies –- Dick Gregory (HarperCollins Publishers)
Outstanding Literary Work –- Debut Author
No One Is Coming to Save Us -– Stephanie Powell Watts (HarperCollins Publishers)
Outstanding Literary Work –- Biography / Autobiography
Becoming Ms. Burton – From Prison to Recovery to Leading the Fight for Incarcerated Women –- Susan Burton (Author), Cari Lynn (Author), Michelle Alexander (Foreword By) (The New Press)
Outstanding Literary Work –- Instructional
The Awakened Woman: Remembering & Reigniting Our Sacred Dreams –- Dr. Tererai Trent (Author), Oprah Winfrey (Foreword By) (Simon and Schuster)
Outstanding Literary Work –- Poetry
Incendiary Art: Poems –- Patricia Smith (TriQuarterly Books/Northwestern University Press)
Outstanding Literary Work –- Children
Little Leaders: Bold Women in Black History –- Vashti Harrison (Hachette Book Group)
Outstanding Literary Work –- Youth / Teens
Clayton Byrd Goes Underground –- Rita Williams-Garcia (Author), Frank Morrison (Illustrator) (Amistad/HarperCollins Publishers)
MOTION PICTURE
Outstanding Motion Picture
Girls Trip (Universal Pictures)
Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture
Daniel Kaluuya –- Get Out (Universal Pictures)
Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture
Octavia Spencer –- Gifted (Fox Searchlight Pictures)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Idris Elba –- Thor: Ragnarok (Marvel Studios)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Tiffany Haddish –- Girls Trip (Universal Pictures)
Outstanding Independent Motion Picture
Detroit (Annapurna Pictures)
DOCUMENTARY
Outstanding Documentary (Film)
STEP (Fox Searchlight Pictures)
Outstanding Documentary (Television)
The 44th President: In His Own Words (History)
WRITING
Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series
Janine Barrois –- Claws, "Batsh**" (TNT)
Outstanding Writing in a Dramatic Series
Gina Prince-Bythewood –- Shots Fired, "Hour One: Pilot" (FOX)
Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special
Abdul Williams –- The New Edition Story, Night Two (BET)
Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture
Jordan Peele –- Get Out (Universal Pictures)
DIRECTING
Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series
Anton Cropper –- black-ish, "Juneteenth" (ABC)
Outstanding Directing in a Dramatic Series
Carl Franklin –- 13 Reasons Why, "Tape 5, Side B" (Netflix)
Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special
Allen Hughes –- The Defiant Ones (HBO)
Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture
Jordan Peele –- Get Out (Universal Pictures)
ANIMATED/CGI
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television or Film)
Tiffany Haddish –- Legends of Chamberlain Heights (Comedy Central)