'Get Out,' 'Power,' 'black-ish' and 'Girls Trip' win at NAACP Image Awards

The NAACP Image Awards were handed out Monday night in a ceremony at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium that aired live on TV One.

It was a big night for Jordan Peele and "Get Out." In a non-televised portion of the show, Peele was recognized for outstanding directing in a motion picture and outstanding writing in a motion picture. During the televised portion, "Get Out" star Daniel Kaluuya won the award for outstanding actor in a motion picture.

"I don’t think you’re allowed to beat Denzel Washington in an acting competition," he said in his acceptance speech.

It was also a big night for "Power," a surprise, first-time winner for outstanding drama series. Star Omari Hardwick beat out Sterling K. Brown of "This Is Us" for outstanding actor in a drama series.

Perennial Image Awards favorite "black-ish" took home the award for outstanding comedy series and its stars Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross won in the comedy series acting categories.

"Girls Trip" took home the award for outstanding motion picture and breakout star Tiffany Haddish won in the supporting actress category in the pre-televised portion of the show. She also won outstanding character voice-over performance for the animated series "Legends of Chamberlain Heights."

Director Ava DuVernay took home top honors as entertainer of the year, saying "This is our time! We can say we were here when it was happening."

Highlights included six actresses -- Kerry Washington, Tracee Ellis Ross, Lena Waithe, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Angela Robinson and Laverne Cox -- joining to read a statement in support of the "Time's Up" initiative to end sexual harassment.

Trading lines, the women said, "Time's up on complaining about an imperfect system if we aren't willing to fix it, time's up on our silence, time's up on the abuse of power."

The group also called on viewers to vote in the upcoming midterm elections.

Here's the complete list of winners at the 49th NAACP Image Awards:

Entertainer of the Year

Ava DuVernay

TELEVISION

Outstanding Comedy Series

black-ish (ABC)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson –- black-ish (ABC)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Tracee Ellis Ross –- black-ish (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Jay Ellis –- Insecure (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Marsai Martin –- black-ish (ABC)

Outstanding Drama Series

Power (Starz)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Omari Hardwick –- Power (Starz)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Taraji P. Henson –- Empire (FOX)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Joe Morton –- Scandal (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Naturi Naughton –- Power (Starz)

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

The New Edition Story (BET)

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

Idris Elba –- Guerrilla (Showtime)

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

Queen Latifah –- Flint (Lifetime)

Outstanding News/ Information (Series or Special)

Unsung (TV One)

Outstanding Talk Series

The Real (Syndicated)

Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series

The Manns (TV One)

Outstanding Variety or Game Show

Lip Sync Battle (Spike)

Outstanding Children’s Program

Doc McStuffins (Disney Junior)

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited Series)

Caleb McLaughlin –- Stranger Things (Netflix)

Outstanding Host in a News, Talk, Reality or Variety Program (Series or Special) –- Individual or Ensemble

Roland Martin –- News One Now (TV One)

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) –- Individual or Ensemble

LL Cool J –- Lip Sync Battle (Spike)

RECORDING

Outstanding New Artist

SZA –- Ctrl (RCA Records/Top Dawg Entertainment)

Outstanding Male Artist

Bruno Mars –- “Versace on the Floor” (Atlantic Records)

Outstanding Female Artist

Mary J. Blige –- “Strength of a Woman” (Capitol Records)

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration

Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna –- “LOYALTY.” (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)

Outstanding Jazz Album

Petite Afrique –- Somi (Sony Music/OKeh)

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album (Traditional or Contemporary)

Greenleaf Soundtrack Volume 2 –- Greenleaf Soundtrack (RCA Inspiration)

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album

“That’s What I Like” –- Bruno Mars (Atlantic Records)

Outstanding Song –- Traditional

“That’s What I Like” –- Bruno Mars (Atlantic Records)

Outstanding Song –- Contemporary

“HUMBLE.” –- Kendrick Lamar (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)

Outstanding Album

DAMN. –- Kendrick Lamar (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)

LITERATURE

Outstanding Literary Work (Fiction)

The Annotated African American Folktales –- Henry Louis Gates Jr. (Author), Maria Tatar (Author) (Liveright Publishing Corporation)

Outstanding Literary Work (Non-Fiction)

Defining Moments in Black History: Reading Between the Lies –- Dick Gregory (HarperCollins Publishers)

Outstanding Literary Work –- Debut Author

No One Is Coming to Save Us -– Stephanie Powell Watts (HarperCollins Publishers)

Outstanding Literary Work –- Biography / Autobiography

Becoming Ms. Burton – From Prison to Recovery to Leading the Fight for Incarcerated Women –- Susan Burton (Author), Cari Lynn (Author), Michelle Alexander (Foreword By) (The New Press)

Outstanding Literary Work –- Instructional

The Awakened Woman: Remembering & Reigniting Our Sacred Dreams –- Dr. Tererai Trent (Author), Oprah Winfrey (Foreword By) (Simon and Schuster)

Outstanding Literary Work –- Poetry

Incendiary Art: Poems –- Patricia Smith (TriQuarterly Books/Northwestern University Press)

Outstanding Literary Work –- Children

Little Leaders: Bold Women in Black History –- Vashti Harrison (Hachette Book Group)

Outstanding Literary Work –- Youth / Teens

Clayton Byrd Goes Underground –- Rita Williams-Garcia (Author), Frank Morrison (Illustrator) (Amistad/HarperCollins Publishers)

MOTION PICTURE

Outstanding Motion Picture

Girls Trip (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Daniel Kaluuya –- Get Out (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Octavia Spencer –- Gifted (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Idris Elba –- Thor: Ragnarok (Marvel Studios)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Tiffany Haddish –- Girls Trip (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

Detroit (Annapurna Pictures)

DOCUMENTARY

Outstanding Documentary (Film)

STEP (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Outstanding Documentary (Television)

The 44th President: In His Own Words (History)

WRITING

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

Janine Barrois –- Claws, "Batsh**" (TNT)

Outstanding Writing in a Dramatic Series

Gina Prince-Bythewood –- Shots Fired, "Hour One: Pilot" (FOX)

Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special

Abdul Williams –- The New Edition Story, Night Two (BET)

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture

Jordan Peele –- Get Out (Universal Pictures)

DIRECTING

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

Anton Cropper –- black-ish, "Juneteenth" (ABC)

Outstanding Directing in a Dramatic Series

Carl Franklin –- 13 Reasons Why, "Tape 5, Side B" (Netflix)

Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special

Allen Hughes –- The Defiant Ones (HBO)

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture

Jordan Peele –- Get Out (Universal Pictures)

ANIMATED/CGI

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television or Film)

Tiffany Haddish –- Legends of Chamberlain Heights (Comedy Central)