PricewaterhouseCoopers explains the Oscars best picture gaffe

PricewaterhouseCoopers, the accounting firm that tallies the Oscars voting, told ABC News in a statement that presenters Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty were given the wrong envelope when they went on stage to announce the winner of the coveted best picture award.

Beatty made a similar claim shortly after he and Dunaway mistakenly named "La La Land" the best picture winner, explaining to the audience that the card he read stated, "Emma Stone, 'La La Land."

Shortly beforehand, Stone picked up the best actress trophy for her role in "La La Land." "Moonlight" actually won best picture.

"We sincerely apologize to 'Moonlight,' 'La La Land,' Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway, and Oscar viewers for the error that was made during the award announcement for best picture," read the statement. "The presenters had mistakenly been given the wrong category envelope and when discovered, was immediately corrected. We are currently investigating how this could have happened and deeply regret that this occurred. We appreciate the grace with which the nominees, the Academy, ABC and [host] Jimmy Kimmel handled the situation."

For his part, Kimmel did his best to make light of the situation on-stage, saying, "I blame myself for this." Afterward, though, he told ABC News affiliate KABC that in reality, he was not at fault.

“I do want to say, just for the record, that I had nothing to do with whatever happened there at the end," the first-time Oscars host said.

Backstage at the Oscars, Stone told reporters that she was excited for the cast and crew of "Moonlight" because the movie is, in her opinion, "one of the best films of all time." However, she expressed confusion about the mix-up, because, she noted, "I also was holding my best actress in a leading role card that entire time."

"I don't mean to start stuff but whatever story that was, I had that card, so I'm not sure what happened," she said.

PricewaterhouseCoopers, the accounting firm that handles Oscars voting, makes two of every card, according to a 2016 interview with PwC partners Martha Ruiz and Brian Cullinan. The Academy has not yet commented on the incident.