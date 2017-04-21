'The Promise' and 'Unforgettable' among this week's new movie releases

It's a big weekend for films, with new thrillers and even touching animal adventures hitting theaters today.

Here's a quick look at what's to come!

"The Promise"

This drama, set during the fall of the Ottoman Empire, follows the love triangle between a brilliant medical student, a dance instructor and a photojournalist -- played by Oscar Isaac, Charlotte Le Bron and Christian Bale, respectively -- who join forces to save themselves and their people as war breaks out. Rated PG-13.

"Unforgettable"

Katherine Heigl stars in this drama about a woman struggling to cope with her failed marriage by making life a living hell for her ex-husband's new wife, played by Rosario Dawson. "Grace and Frankie" regular Geoff Stults also stars. Rated R.

"Born in China"

John Krasinski of "The Office" narrates this Disney adventure about three animal families in China -- the panda, the golden monkey and the snow leopard -- struggling to raise their broods. Rated G.

"Free Fire"

Armie Hammer and Brie Larson star in this crime drama about a gun sale between two rival gangs that goes bad after shots are fired. Rated R.

"Phoenix Forgotten"

Florence Hartigan, Luke Spencer Roberts and Chelsea Lopez star in this UFO thriller, based on true events. The story centers around previously unseen footage chronicling the final hours of three Phoenix, Arizona, teenagers that surfaces 20 years after their mysterious disappearance. Rated PG-13.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.