Get ready to "wax on, wax off" again -- the "Karate Kid's" coming back.

Ralph Macchio will reprise his role as Daniel LaRusso in "Cobra Kai," a series coming to YouTube Red, ABC News has confirmed.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series will take place 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament. It will follow LaRusso as he attempts to get on with his life without his longtime mentor, karate Sensei Mr. Miyagi.

Also returning from the 1984 original is William Zabka, aka Cobra Kai bully Johnny Lawrence, who tries to pick up the pieces of his own disappointing life by re-opening his old master's dojo. Lawrence is the character Daniel defeated in the climactic karate tournament in the original film.

The return of "Cobra Kai" reignites the teenage rivalry between the two men.

Will Smith's production company, Overbrook Entertainment, will produce the series, with Macchio and Lawrence as co-executive producers. Smith's son, Jaden Smith, starred opposite Jackie Chan in a 2010 "Karate Kid" remake.

Pat Morita, who played Kensuke Miyagi in the first four movies, died in 2005.

"Cobra Kai" is slated to debut next year.